Anabel Englund and MK Drop 'Underwater' Remix Package

Anabel Englund and MK have dropped a remix package for their collaborative single 'Underwater', which came out 8th January.

Rising UK talent Redfield kicks off the five-track release, delivering an emotion-tinged progressive house rework, fit with euphoric drop. French DJ and producer Dombresky then channels feelgood, 90s house energy on his remix before Melbourne party starter Benson drops a pumping, stripped-back interpretation of the track. Next up, there's a big room edit from Nightlapse, who previously linked up with MK to remix Anabel Englund single 'So Hot', and things are then closed out by Andre Salmon and Freedom B, whose club weapon remix centres around the deepest of basslines.

'Underwater' has racked up more than 4.5 million Spotify streams since its November release, also featuring on Englund's acclaimed debut album Messing With Magic. The LP was described as "smoldering and sultry" by Forbes, with fellow Hot Creations collaborators Lee Foss and Jamie Jones making appearances across the dazzling ten-track soundscape.

A multi-talented singer-songwriter who has worked with some of the most respected DJs and producers in dance music, Anabel Englund has continually provided a solid stream of club ready hits since her 2012 Hot Natured success. Working with further names in the industry such as Eli Brown, MK, Joel Corry and many more she has since asserted her status as a force to be reckoned with and an outright producer.

Boasting over six hundred million career streams, MK is one of the most idolised figures from the world of dance music. With over 30 years in the game, he is best known for the platinum-selling 'Back & Forth' and '17', which has sold more than one million copies in the UK alone. '17' was preceded by 'Piece of Me' in 2016, another platinum-selling record to add to MK's pile of growing accolades.

MK and Anabel Englund kick off the new year with five remixes of 'Underwater'.