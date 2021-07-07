Amyl and the Sniffers Announce New Album 'Comfort To Me'

Amyl and the Sniffers, the Melbourne, Australia rock band fronted by Amy Taylor, will release their second album Comfort To Me on September 10 on ATO Records. Comfort To Me is the follow-up to the band's 2019 self-titled debut album, which won acclaim for its "pure, uncut rock'n'roll fun" (Pitchfork) and its modern update on '70s punk - "spiky, wild, provocative, and a little dangerous with a fierce live reputation" (The Fader). Amyl and the Sniffers' anarchic live show became notorious worldwide, leading NME to proclaim "Amyl and The Sniffers are THE MOST exciting live band on the planet right now," and the record went on to win Australia's esteemed ARIA Award for Best Rock Album.

Taylor and her bandmates - guitarist Dec Martens, bassist Gus Romer, and drummer Bryce Wilson - wrote Comfort To Me during the pandemic while quarantining in the same house together, spending more time refining the songs than they had previously. "The nihilistic, live in the moment, positivity and panel beater rock-meets-shed show punk was still there, but it was better," says Taylor. "The whole thing was less spontaneous and more darkly considered."

"The amount of time and thought I put into the lyrics for this album is completely different from the EPs, and even the first record," she continues. "Half of the lyrics were written during the Australian bushfire season, when we were already wearing masks to protect ourselves from the smoke in the air. And then when the pandemic hit, our options were the same as everyone: go find a day job and work in intense conditions or sit at home and drown in introspection. I fell into the latter category. I had all this energy inside of me and nowhere to put it, because I couldn't perform, and it had a hectic effect on my brain. My brain evolved and warped and my way of thinking about the world completely changed.

Having to deal with a lot of authority during 2020 and realising my lack of power made me feel both more self destructive and more self disciplined, more nihilistic and more depressed and more resentful, which ultimately fuelled me with a kind of relentless motivation. I became a temporary monster. I partied more, but I also exercised heaps, read books and ate veggies. I was like an egg going into boiling water when this started, gooey and weak but with a hard surface. I came out even harder. I'm still soft on the inside, but in a different way."

The result is a collection of 13 songs - mixed by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and mastered by Bernie Grundman (Prince, Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, OutKast) - that amp up the band's infectiously chaotic energy. "People will use other bands as a sonic reference to make it more digestible and journalists will make it seem more pretentious and considered than it really is," says Taylor, "but in the end this album is just us - raw self expression, defiant energy, unapologetic vulnerability."

Today the band shares Comfort To Me's pummeling first single "Guided by Angels" alongside a video directed by John Angus Stewart.

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Jamie Wdziekonski