Amy Klein's 'Winter/Time' Out Friday

Out Friday, Winter/Time is the second solo album by Brooklyn's Amy Klein. Today, you can listen to "White Wind," which unspools from a solitary and stripped down folk song into a spacious wall of sound. Klein has also announced an East Coast mini-tour, which kicks off Thursday in Northampton. Find the complete itinerary below.

Recorded in Philadelphia with Jeff Zeigler, Winter/Time is a bold rebirth for Klein, with fully produced sounds and complex lyrical conceits that push far beyond her breathless punk past. Across these seven tunes-from the pummeling, distortion-driven opener "Nothing" to the redemptive closer "One More Time," which climbs into a perfect chorus of twisted jangling pop-Klein steps out of the darkness and the winter. Like Kate Bush leading The Who during "Come to You" or like Stevie Nicks lifted to new heights by keyboards and spiraling guitars during "White Wind," Klein arrives here in a light of her own making.

MY KLEIN ON TOUR

11.21 - Northampton, MA @ Sierra Grille

11.23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortliebs

11.24 - Somerville, MA @ Pink Noise

11.29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rubulad (Album Release Party)





