Amos Lee Will Embark on Additional Tour Dates; New Record Coming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amos Lee will embark on additional dates for his 2024 US Tour. The new dates begin on March 22 at Dallas, TX's Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, and continue through September 27, at Edgefield Wintery in Troutdale, OR. The full itinerary is below.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 13 at 10am and go until Thursday, March 14 at 10pm. The general public on-sales begin Friday, March 15 at 10am. All tickets can be purchased via www.amoslee.com.

Lee has also started his own Hoagiemouth Records and opened up a new online merch store. Details about his 11th studio album will be announced soon.

AMOS LEE - TOUR 2024

MARCH

22 - Dallas, TX - Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

23 - Midland, TX - Al G. Langford Chaparral Center (free show)

MAY

7 - Bowling Green, KY - SKyPAC - Main Hall w/ Julia Pratt

9 – 11 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

13 - Huntington, WV - Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

14 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center w/ Julia Pratt

16 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater w/ Julia Pratt

17 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

18 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey w/ Julia Pratt

20 - Albany - The Egg - Hart Theatre w/ Julia Pratt

21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

24 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse w/ Julia Pratt

25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre w/ Julia Pratt

28 - Charleston, SC - Spoleto Festival (Amos solo)

JUNE

21 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins

24 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

25 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

27 La Vista, NE - The Astro

28 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

JULY

1 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater

5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

6 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre

8 - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company

11 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata

SEPTEMBER

14 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls

15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls

19 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls

21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre- co-headline w/ Indigo Girls

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls

27 - Troutdale, OR Edgefield Winery - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls

Photo Credit: Denise Guerin