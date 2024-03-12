Amos Lee Will Embark on Additional Tour Dates; New Record Coming

The general public on-sales begin Friday, March 15 at 10am.
Amos Lee will embark on additional dates for his 2024 US Tour. The new dates begin on March 22 at Dallas, TX's Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, and continue through September 27, at Edgefield Wintery in Troutdale, OR. The full itinerary is below.
Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 13 at 10am and go until Thursday, March 14 at 10pm. The general public on-sales begin Friday, March 15 at 10am. All tickets can be purchased via www.amoslee.com.
Lee has also started his own Hoagiemouth Records and opened up a new online merch store. Details about his 11th studio album will be announced soon.
MARCH
22 - Dallas, TX - Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
23 - Midland, TX - Al G. Langford Chaparral Center (free show)
MAY
7 - Bowling Green, KY - SKyPAC - Main Hall w/ Julia Pratt
9 – 11 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
13 - Huntington, WV - Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center
14 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center w/ Julia Pratt
16 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater w/ Julia Pratt
17 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
18 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey w/ Julia Pratt
20 - Albany - The Egg - Hart Theatre w/ Julia Pratt
21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
24 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse w/ Julia Pratt
25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre w/ Julia Pratt
28 - Charleston, SC - Spoleto Festival (Amos solo)
JUNE
21 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
22 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins
24 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
25 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
27 La Vista, NE - The Astro
28 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
JULY
1 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater
5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
6 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre
8 - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company
11 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata
SEPTEMBER
14 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls
15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls
19 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls
21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre- co-headline w/ Indigo Girls
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls
27 - Troutdale, OR Edgefield Winery - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls
Photo Credit: Denise Guerin
