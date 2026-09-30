Amira Elfeky Releases BREAKDOWN, First Solo Track in Over a Year
The song was produced by Harry James Gilmour and features an official music video directed by Cori & Zacksta.
Acclaimed alternative star Amira Elfeky returns today with 'Breakdown,' her first new solo music in over a year, available now via Anemoia Records/Atlantic Records. Produced by Harry James Gilmour (known for his work with Bring Me The Horizon) and co-written by Elfeky, Gilmour, Sophia Brenan (KATSEYE, aespa), and Oscar Kenny (Mura Masa), the track is joined by a darkly romantic official music video directed by Cori & Zacksta from a story by Elfeky. The song also follows Elfeky's chart-topping collaboration, 'Paradise,' with I Prevail, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Rock Charts and has spent a total of 11 weeks on the chart.
''Breakdown' is chapter 1 in the trilogy,' she shares. 'Breakdown is about wanting to change, but being too exhausted to take the first step. It's about hating where you are and how you feel, yet longing for brighter days. It's about wanting to reach that breaking point and final crash that forces everything out to the surface and finally pushes you forward.'
Elfeky will mark her long-awaited return with an eagerly anticipated festival performance alongside acts like System of a Down, Deftones, The Prodigy, and more at the upcoming Sick New World, taking place October 24 at Fort Worth, TX's Texas Motor Speedway. For additional live updates and ticket information, visit www.amiraelfeky.com.
With an immersive, unapologetic vision that's both dark and dynamic, Amira Elfeky conjures an incomparable Signature Sound born at the crossroads of alternative, metal, shoegaze, pop, electronic, and more. She initially honed her sound with 2023's breakthrough 'Tonight (Demo),' now boasting over 46M worldwide Spotify streams and counting. Named to Spotify's New Noise playlist as an 'Artist To Watch 2024,' Elfeky followed up with her deeply personal debut EP, Skin To Skin, highlighted by incendiary tracks such as 'Secrets,' 'Everything I Do Is For You,' 'A Dozen Roses,' and 'Coming Down,' the latter of which was met with praise from outlets including NYLON, Billboard, and Ones To Watch. 2024 also saw Elfeky team with Scarlet House for 'Remains of Us,' which has amassed over 4.6M Spotify streams amidst acclaim from Revolver, which touted it among the '6 Best New Songs Right Now.'
Elfeky – who starred on the cover of Revolver's Fall 2025 issue – further transfixed a growing fan following with that same year's Surrender, a six-track collection that includes highlights like 'Will You Love Me When I'm Dead.'
Along with her evolving body of recorded work, Elfeky has won over audiences with sold-out headline tours across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia; support runs alongside The Used, Story of the Year, Bring Me The Horizon, and Motionless In White; and show-stealing festival performances including Louisville, KY's Louder Than Life, Germany's Rock am Ring, the Netherlands' Pinkpop, and the UK's Download Festival. With 'Breakdown' – and the promise of more evocative music to come – Amira Elfeky stakes her place at the forefront of the alternative renaissance.
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