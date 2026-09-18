UNDEROATH Shares 'Damn Excuses' Performance Video from Vans Warped Tour

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Underoath wrapped up their final appearance at the 2026 Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City this past weekend, and marked the occasion with one final performance video from the festival's Long Beach date. The band has debuted 'Damn Excuses' from their 2022 album Voyeurist.

Underoath's Chris Dudley shares: ''Damn Excuses' is just one of the heaviest songs we've ever written, period. When we include it in the set it's always because we want to get gnar.'

Underoath stormed the main stage of this year's Vans Warped Tour in Washington, DC, Long Beach, CA, and Mexico City. Around the festival's summer dates, the band also played some of their most intimate shows in decades on the Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour, presented by Vans. The historic run hit independent venues around the country with support from special guests Held.

Fans can catch Underoath this weekend at Louder Than Life Festival, followed by performances at Four Chord Music Festival, Furnace Festival, Aftershock Festival, and Sick New World Festival before they kick off their celebratory Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour. For this commemorative run, Underoath recruited long-time friends August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery – bands who have been there since the beginning. They look forward to celebrating not just decades of comradery, but also how far they have all come as August Burns Red, As Cities Burn, and Emery prepare to release new music.

Tickets are going fast, with several dates already sold out and more expected to sell out soon. For more information on tickets and VIP packages for all upcoming dates, visit underoath777.com/pages/tour.

About Underoath

Underoath reinvents the balance between chaos and harmony with each successive release. Their compositions, conjured from creative tension, become iconoclastic anthems. Even when the band almost combusts, the crackling energy coalesces into something deeply resonant for millions. Each time they have a chance to do something safe, Underoath challenges themselves instead, with integrity and attitude. Their pair of gold albums and three Grammy nominations stand in stark defiance of the idea of commercial compromise. The Underoath catalog weaponizes noise, aggression, and ambiance as skillfully as melody. The passion and power are as undeniable on tours with Alice In Chains or Bring Me The Horizon as they are in the sweatiest of intimate shows or their genre-redefining runs on Vans Warped Tour.

This year the band celebrates 20 years of their album Define The Great Line. Coming on the heels of 2004's They're Only Chasing Safety, Define The Great Line saw Underoath pivoting towards a more aggressive sound. The record's unconventional – and, at times, jarring – intensity served as a stark contrast to the pop-leaning trends that were taking over heavy music at the time. Featuring fan favorites like 'Writing On The Walls', 'In Regards To Myself', and 'You're Ever So Inviting', Define the Great Line defied expectations when it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It is widely regarded as one of the definitive heavy records of the early 2000s, solidifying Underoath's legacy as one most influential bands of the genre.

The heart of their sound, which delivers naked vulnerability with thrilling force and cinematic lushness, can be heard in generations of bands who've pursued their trail. But Underoath refuses to sit still. Walking an artistic tightrope between immersive access and isolationist otherness, Underoath owns the space between huge choruses and forward-thinking heaviness, both on record and onstage.

Define The Great Line 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

November 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant * LOW TICKETS

November 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

November 7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center*

November 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

November 10 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA * SOLD OUT

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl * LOW TICKETS

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium * SOLD OUT

November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic * LOW TICKETS

November 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre * LOW TICKETS

November 17 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

November 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

November 21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium * LOW TICKETS

November 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

November 24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

November 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

November 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto ^

November 28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^# LOW TICKETS

November 29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

December 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^ SOLD OUT

December 3 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall ^

December 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

December 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre LOW TICKETS

December 6 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^ LOW TICKETS

December 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^ SOLD OUT

December 11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^ SOLD OUT

December 12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ^ LOW TICKETS

December 13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy ^

December 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^ LOW TICKETS

December 16 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

December 18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center ^

* - Indicates show with As Cities Burn

^ - Indicates Show with Emery

# - Atreyu not performing

Festival Performances

September 20 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

September 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

October 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

October 10-11 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Festival

October 24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Festival

Photo Credit: Jacob Moniz



Photo Credit: Jacob Moniz

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