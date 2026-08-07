NOISEVEIN Releases Progressive Rock Single WATER From PLANEWALKER Album

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NOISEVEIN has released WATER, a new single from the Salt Lake City band's upcoming debut album PLANEWALKER, a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired concept record. The track continues an evolving narrative centered on a character known as the Planewalker, this chapter focusing on his struggle with alcohol addiction. WATER is now available on all streaming platforms.

'WATER' opens with a euphoric, luminous melody, relaxed percussion, and muted guitar, gently drawing listeners into its immersive world. The synth-infused progressive rock track begins with a light, dreamlike atmosphere that mirrors the Planewalker's initial state of intoxication, capturing the sensation of weightlessness, loosened inhibitions, and rapturous escape before the adventure begins to unfold. As the track progresses, the percussion strengthens, creating a darker and heavier soundscape symbolizing the habit taking form as an ongoing obsession. In the final part of the single, the guitar begins to punch through, furthering the troubled climate.

'The song grows darker and heavier as the addiction takes hold, with noticeable changes in the lyrics referring to a growing dependence,' the band explains. 'Eventually, the character can't seem to survive without the drink, and the music reflects this, becoming aggressive, heavy, and oppressive.'

As the arrangement gradually intensifies, NOISEVEIN explores the feeling of dependency in a new and creative way, allowing listeners to feel like they are experiencing the tale right in front of them. The song closes with the Planewalker being pulled under by their obsession and drowned. 'WATER' was produced by Cole Miller (lyrics, drums), Stewart Houser (lyrics, synth), and Jackson Ludlow (vocals, guitar, bass).

From Salt Lake City, Utah, NOISEVEIN has used their nerdy tendencies to drive their creativity and inspiration. The party, made up of Miller, Ludlow, lead vocalist & guitarist Dante Long, and bassist Josh Gibson, uses Dungeons & Dragons to animate and influence their genre-bending concept album PLANEWALKER, which consists of experimentation, heavy riffs, and storytelling. The band's name, NOISEVEIN, represents the aesthetic and abstract nature of being a music lover. 'We love music, any kind of music,' the band explains. 'It runs through our veins and into our hearts.' Drawing influence from artists like Deftones, Queen, Bring Me The Horizon, Linkin Park, and Muse, their song lyrics focus on aspects of the human condition, dissecting emotions and catharsis.

'WATER' represents the Planewalker suffering from alcohol cravings, while previously released singles 'FIRE' illustrate the character struggling with religious trauma, and 'ASH' follows as they come to terms with grief. Each of the songs on their forthcoming album curates a unique vibe and tells a different chapter of the Planewalker's narrative, allowing NOISEVEIN to use diverse genres for each single.

NOISEVEIN's musical storytelling has created a fictional world not too far off from our own, allowing listeners to roll for charisma and immerse themselves in the expedition with their own party.

The song moves from a light, dreamlike opening into a darker, heavier arrangement as the narrative's depiction of addiction intensifies, with the band noting that shifts in the lyrics and instrumentation mirror the character's growing dependence.

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