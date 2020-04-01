Americas Society Introduces Virtual Visual Arts & Music Content

Americas Society presents a new series of online cultural programs to offer original musical and artistic content. In light of the virus pandemic, Americas Society turned to the virtual world to keep creating awareness of Latin American contemporary artists and music, providing support to that community and engaging audiences beyond the geographic limits of New York City.

On Wednesday, April 1, Americas Society will hold its first online panel on Latin American performing arts organizations and virus, which will be live webcast. Participants include Juan Carlos Adrianzen, Director of Programming of Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogota; Clemencia Ferreyros, Manager of Cultural Affairs of Centro Cultural Británico in Lima; Pamela López, Director of Programming and Audiences of GAM Center for the Arts, Culture, and the People in Santiago de Chile; and Igor Lozada Rivera Melo, Secretary of Cultural Engagement and Diffusion of Universidad de Guadalajara in México. The event will be moderated by Americas Society Music Director Sebastián Zubieta, based in New York. They will discuss the role of the performing arts at a time when the direct contact with audiences is impossible.

Additional panels on topics related to music and visual arts will take place in upcoming weeks. Take a look at Visual Arts and Music of the Americas upcoming events.

Simultaneously, Visual Arts at Americas Society presents a new series of online programs called "In the Studio," which feature remote visits to artists' studios and conversations with critics and curators. This series will occur on Americas Society Visual Arts Instagram Live at 5:00 p.m. E.T. every Wednesday and Friday in April. Watch the first conversation with Colombian artist Camilo Godoy and the second conversation with artist Gala Berger on April 1st.

The gallery's current exhibition Feliciano Centurión: Abrigo closed its doors on March 13 to the public in person due to the present health crisis. However, you can get a virtual view of the exhibition: an upcoming online tour, images from the installation and works, and Mon Ross' documentary about the artist's life.

Music of the Americas presents two series of videos. "Recuerdos" is a series of past MetLife Foundation Music of the Americas Concert Series performances, presenting a new one each week. The first one, dedicated to new works commissioned by Americas Society, features pieces by Du Yun and Mario Davidovsky. Music of the Americas will also produce "En Casa" which will be shared daily on social media, featuring musicians in their homes performing their favorite music each morning, which can be accessed for later viewing.





