Amber Mark Details Headlining 'The Pretty Idea Tour' for 2026

Fresh off the release of her acclaimed sophomore album Pretty Idea, singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark has detailed her biggest headline run yet: The Pretty Idea Tour. The 2026 trek kicks off in Nashville on February 25 and stops in major cities across North America before heading across the pond for a UK/European leg in April — with support from fellow genre-blurring soul/pop/funk/etc. practitioner SHERWYN (North American dates).
Presale for The Pretty Idea Tour begins October 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on sale to follow October 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mark’s headlining run will follow her supporting slot on Sabrina Carpenter’s arena-hopping Short n' Sweet Tour, which is set to take over New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden for five nights and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for another six, among other venues in the coming weeks.
Pretty Idea, Mark's latest album, is out now via Big Family Music/ Interscope Records.
10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
10/26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
10/31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11/5 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11/10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11/11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
11/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
02/25 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
02/27 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage Theater
03/01 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/04 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel
03/07 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of The Living Arts
03/08 — Boston, MA — Royale
03/11 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall
03/12 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues Chicago
03/13 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater
03/15 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre
03/18 — San Francisco, CA — Venue TBA
03/20 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre
04/18 — London, UK — O2 Forum Kentish Town
04/19 — Bristol, UK — Electric
04/21 — Manchester, UK — O2 Ritz
04/23 — Glasgow, UK — SWG3 Galvanizers
04/24 — Dublin, Ireland — The Academy
04/26 — Paris, France — La Machine du Moulin Rouge
04/28 — Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg
04/29 — Cologne, Germany — Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
05/01 — Stockholm, Sweden — Nalen
05/02 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Amager Bio
05/04 — Berlin, Germany — Hole44
05/05 — Warsaw, Poland — Niebo
Following the release of her debut studio album Three Dimensions Deep, and critically lauded EPs 3:33am and Conexão, Amber Mark has racked up more than 750M+ global streams, and even received a cosign from Sade. Three Dimensions Deep arrived in 2022 to massive critical acclaim. Following the release, Amber embarked on a sold-out tour across the U.S. & EU / UK with performances at major festivals including Coachella, Outside Lands, and Pitchfork Festival.
Prior to Three Dimensions Deep, Amber produced a series of covers over lockdown in 2020, including outstanding renditions of “Heart-Shaped Box” by Nirvana and “Thong Song” by Sisqo. Following this “Covered-19” series, Amber collaborated with Empress Of on the protest song “You’ve Got to Feel,” earning Annie Mac’s Hottest Record, “Tune of the Week,” and a spot on the Radio 1 playlist. Before that, Amber was featured on DJ Paul Woolford’s new piano-house track “HEAT,” again snagging Annie Mac’s Hottest Record and a long run across the Radio 1 and 2 playlists.
Photo credit: Wendy Ngala
