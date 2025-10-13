Amber Mark Details Headlining 'The Pretty Idea Tour' for 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off the release of her acclaimed sophomore album Pretty Idea, singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark has detailed her biggest headline run yet: The Pretty Idea Tour. The 2026 trek kicks off in Nashville on February 25 and stops in major cities across North America before heading across the pond for a UK/European leg in April — with support from fellow genre-blurring soul/pop/funk/etc. practitioner SHERWYN (North American dates).

Presale for The Pretty Idea Tour begins October 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on sale to follow October 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mark’s headlining run will follow her supporting slot on Sabrina Carpenter’s arena-hopping Short n' Sweet Tour, which is set to take over New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden for five nights and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for another six, among other venues in the coming weeks.

Pretty Idea, Mark's latest album, is out now via Big Family Music/ Interscope Records.

Short n' Sweet Tour

10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10/26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11/5 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11/10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11/11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

The Pretty Idea Tour

North America

02/25 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

02/27 — Atlanta, GA — Center Stage Theater

03/01 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/04 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel

03/07 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of The Living Arts

03/08 — Boston, MA — Royale

03/11 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

03/12 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues Chicago

03/13 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

03/15 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theatre

03/18 — San Francisco, CA — Venue TBA

03/20 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre

UK / European Dates

04/18 — London, UK — O2 Forum Kentish Town

04/19 — Bristol, UK — Electric

04/21 — Manchester, UK — O2 Ritz

04/23 — Glasgow, UK — SWG3 Galvanizers

04/24 — Dublin, Ireland — The Academy

04/26 — Paris, France — La Machine du Moulin Rouge

04/28 — Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg

04/29 — Cologne, Germany — Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

05/01 — Stockholm, Sweden — Nalen

05/02 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Amager Bio

05/04 — Berlin, Germany — Hole44

05/05 — Warsaw, Poland — Niebo

ABOUT AMBER MARK:

Following the release of her debut studio album Three Dimensions Deep, and critically lauded EPs 3:33am and Conexão, Amber Mark has racked up more than 750M+ global streams, and even received a cosign from Sade. Three Dimensions Deep arrived in 2022 to massive critical acclaim. Following the release, Amber embarked on a sold-out tour across the U.S. & EU / UK with performances at major festivals including Coachella, Outside Lands, and Pitchfork Festival.

Prior to Three Dimensions Deep, Amber produced a series of covers over lockdown in 2020, including outstanding renditions of “Heart-Shaped Box” by Nirvana and “Thong Song” by Sisqo. Following this “Covered-19” series, Amber collaborated with Empress Of on the protest song “You’ve Got to Feel,” earning Annie Mac’s Hottest Record, “Tune of the Week,” and a spot on the Radio 1 playlist. Before that, Amber was featured on DJ Paul Woolford’s new piano-house track “HEAT,” again snagging Annie Mac’s Hottest Record and a long run across the Radio 1 and 2 playlists.

Photo credit: Wendy Ngala