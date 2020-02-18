Dutch noise rocker Alienbaby Collective present 'Fruit/I Don't Recall Waking Up', a double A-side single - both beautifully foreshadow the release of the double EP 'F I S H B O W L / T E R R E S T R I A L', slated for release on March 20 on 12" vinyl and digitally via British label Humm Recordings.



This comes hot on the trail of lead single 'Degenerate Moon', the video for which was directed by Alicia Breton Ferrer and filmed on 8mm film by Sjors Mosman.



Alienbaby Collective is guitar-driven noise-pop at its finest. This is the solo project of Liú Mottes, previously guitarist in both Blue Crime and New YX and also currently playing with SOON, Slow Worries and OBOL LE.



Alienbaby Collective started with both the incessant need to make songs and sounds and as an experiment with recording when all you have is a half-dead laptop and the cheapest audio interface. From there it became a way of trying to create something that was of the moment, to capture a mood, a glimpse of Now. F I S H B O W L and T E R R E S T R I A L were both made within the same year and accidentally tell a story in two parts of that specific piece of time.



"This is a double EP or two small records that I made at home in my bedroom within a year and half of complete personal unrest. These songs started as little try-outs, like experiments with recording in the most basic way and with the cheapest things you can find, but they ended up being quite honest depictions of that time. Soundwise they are an attempt to stay with what comes out when you just play and then go with that: the spontaneity of what happens in a moment," says Liú Mottes.



"Often there is imperfection (but what does that even mean?) in that playing or in the way it is recorded, but it communicates something that was right there at that specific time. Lyrically, I only ever seem to write about coping with constant change and the words come out as a combination of that feeling with images of dreams, transformations/ metamorphosis and the end of the world."



When playing live, Alienbaby Collective tries to communicate by moving in and out of songs and noise improvisations with short guitar loops and distorted vocal textures. The hope is to create something that is both familiar and unknown - to create a space made of sound, where individuals are asked to immerse themselves in that comfortable obscurity and join the collective.



"I met James Ferguson from Humm Recordings at a show in Utrecht, NL where I was playing with Alienbaby collective and he played with Broads. There was an instant liking and we kept in touch. We seem to be kindred spirits in music and he proposed to release my EP's as a double EP on vinyl, which I still can't really believe and I feel very grateful for. I think it is a wonderful thing to work together with people that love music in a similar way and that have a real motivation to support other artists. Small scenes of very talented people and great bands helping one another out," says Liú Mottes.



'Fruit/I Don't Recall Waking Up' is being released via Bandcamp and elsewhere online. 'Degenerate Moon' is available immediately upon pre-ordering the full 'F I S H B O W L / T E R R E S T R I A L' double EP, scheduled for release on March 20 on vinyl and digitally.

Listen to the singles below.





DOUBLE EP 12"

F I S H B O W L / T E R R E S T R I A L





F I S H B O W L

1. Loner Party Beginning

2. T I T L E

3. Fruit / I Don't Recall Waking Up

4. Vesuvius Dream

5. theskyispink

6. Plant. Girl.



T E R R E S T R I A L

1. singular|plural

2. degenerate moon

3. t e r r e s t r i a l

4. cosmicdance

5. DREAD

6. yrlvsntmn

7. synchroniciteit

8. plural|singular

Alienbaby Collective - &#39;Fruit/I Don&#39;t Recall Waking Up&#39; single [HUMM09] by Alienbaby Collective





Related Articles View More Music Stories