Alfie Templeman and Nile Rodgers Team Up for New Single 'Just A Dance'

Just days away from the arrival of his eagerly-anticipated sophomore album Radiosoul, 21-year-old UK artist Alfie Templeman has debuted the final preview of the project: “Just A Dance,” his seismic collaboration with guitar maestro and producer Nile Rodgers. A dueling harmony of two virtuosic guitarists, the disco-filled track grooves like a late-night strut under the glow of neon lights. “Just A Dance” can be heard now here, with Radiosoul officially releasing in its entirety this Friday, June 7th, via Chess Club Records / AWAL.

“Nobody does rhythm guitar like Nile Rodgers; his music has been a massive part of my life,” says Templeman. “I went to Miami to put this one together with the man himself and learned so much about his process and how he writes hooks that never escape your head. Nile is obviously the king of all things ‘Dance,’ so to do this one with him feels like a badge of honour, a stamp of approval to join the list. The song came about thanks in part to Bowie. We got to talking about him and his album ‘Let’s Dance’ and how the title track on the surface was all about getting people moving for a while, though the song was actually about covering up your feelings. ‘Just A Dance’ became such a nice, short song full of energy with such a simple message. Just enjoy the now for a while, everything will be alright. It’s all just a dance.”

Nile Rodgers adds: “I love this new song ‘Just A Dance’ that I wrote and produced with Alfie. He’s such a fresh and exciting guitarist and songwriter and I love working with him. He came to see me in Miami and brought the heat!”

To celebrate the release of “Just A Dance” today, Alfie has announced a sprawling upcoming tour across the U.S., Mexico, UK & Europe, including a Mexico City co-headline with Norwegian singer-songwriter Anna of the North. It’s a run that will see him perform songs from Radiosoul live for audiences across the world for the first time ever. Kicking off on October 11th in Washington DC, the tour will stop in several cities coast-to-coast later this fall including New York, Los Angeles and more.

Tickets will be available from 10am local time on June 7th on www.alfietempleman.com & see below for complete routing information.

US & MEXICO TOUR DATES

October 11 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

October 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

October 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

October 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

October 19 - Mexico City, MX - Pabellon Oeste *

UK TOUR DATES

October 31 - Glasgow - St Luke’s

November 1 - Manchester - Academy 2

November 2 - Newcastle - Boiler Shop

November 5 - Birmingham - XOYO

November 7 - Cambridge - Junction

November 8 - Norwich - Waterfront

November 9 - Bristol - Thekla

November 11 - Cardiff - Tramshed

November 12 - Brighton - Concorde 2

November 13 - Southampton - The 1865

November 14 - Nottingham - Metronome

November 16 - Leeds - Live At Leeds

November 18 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

EUROPE TOUR DATES

November 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistuin

November 29 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

December 2 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

December 3 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar

December 4 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique Rotonda

December 5 - Paris, France - Point Ephemere

*Co-Headlining with Anna of the North

With the curtain nearly pulled back to reveal Radiosoul’s colorful universe, “Just A Dance” serves as the last of Alfie’s previously-released singles from the LP: the recent indie-pop cut “Beckham,” the disco-tinted “Hello Lonely,” ‘80’s funk groove “Eyes Wide Shut” and eponymous title track “Radiosoul.” While it could be at home in both the past and the future, Radiosoul is a coming-of-age album for the present day; one that sees Alfie catapulting out of his comfort zone. Sonically, as he experiments within new genres and brings collaborators into his world for the first time — and literally, as he leaves the small town he’s lived in his entire life and navigates the experience of young adulthood in London. It’s an album of self-discovery; one that teleports from disco to indie rock at a moments-notice and channels a freshly acerbic humor within his lyricism. Pre-save the album now HERE.

A self-taught musical polymath who’s conquered nearly a dozen instruments himself, Templeman teamed up with a talented lineup of collaborators to make Radiosoul, which features tracks with Rodgers, as well as coveted producers like Dan Carey (Wet Leg, Fontaines D.C.), Oscar Scheller (Arlo Parks, Charli XCX), Charlie J Perry (Jorja Smith, BTS), Karma Kid, Will Bloomfield, Justin Young and Josh Scarbrow. Recorded over 5 months predominantly in South London, the project melts with red-hot guitar riffs, unabashedly maximalist production, and psych-pop elements as vibrant as tie-dye. Classic Pop has already awarded the record 4.5 / 5 stars, saying “[it’s] a stratospheric leap above his peers for album two…Templeman emerges as a major talent.”

Retaining the effortless, sunshine-drenched feel of his first record Mellow Moon – which won praise for its breezy creativity – Radiosoul pushes his songcraft further in every direction. So far, the album’s debut singles have garnered buzz for several months straight: scoring BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World, dozens of Spotify New Music Friday and Apple New Music Daily playlists and globe-spanning attention from Rolling Stone, Billboard, FLOOD Magazine, Consequence, Northern Transmissions, Ones To Watch, NME, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Euphoria Magazine and more.

Photo Credit: BLACKSOCKS

