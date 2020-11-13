Alexandra Kay Releases 'Grew Apart' Duet With Logan Mize

Listen below!

Rising pop-country artist and digital TikTok star Alexandra Kay has teamed up with Logan Mize for the release of "Grew Apart" today. The track shows two lovers each struggling to cope with their post-breakup emotions, taking the high road as a means to put off the pain.

The original version of the track has garnered more than 14 million streams and can be found on more than 15 editorial playlists. Penned by Donovan Woods, Travis Wood and Logan Wall, "Grew Apart" was produced by Daniel Agee (Jessie James Decker, HBO's Big Little Lies). Kay's addition to the track offers a new perspective on "Grew Apart," allowing listeners to hear the other side of the story in the breakup.

"To be honest, I didn't even have to listen all the way through before I said yes," shares Kay on her decision to join Mize on "Grew Apart." "Logans vocals are outstanding and I knew that it would be a perfect match."

Growing up about 40 minutes from St. Louis Missouri in Waterloo, IL, Alexandra began writing songs at the age of 15 as a way to cope with being a teenager, first loves and finding herself. Most recently, she was featured on the Netflix music reality series Westside and is a new member of Nashville-based TikTok group The 615 House.

Fans will be able to join Alexandra Kay for a very special live stream on Friday, December 4th at 5:00pm PT /8:00pm ET. Tickets for the Hard Candy Christmas Special are on sale now at https://livefrom.events/alexandrakay/.

Stay tuned to Alexandra Kay's socials for more information very soon.

