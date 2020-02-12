Alexander Biggs Premieres New Song 'Laundromat' Ahead of SXSW

Alexander Biggs has shared a new single ahead of his upcoming SXSW debut. Atwood Magazine premiered "Laundromat" calling the song "a beautifully poignant moment of strained intimacy, heartache, and longing" and stating, "Biggs washes an array of powerful emotions in a breathtaking confessional outpouring: His pain resonates louder than anything else as he tells his story of connection and disconnect, love and loss, change and nostalgia."

Biggs is as evocative as ever on "Laundromat," delivering a narrative of connection and disconnection through distance. He says, "This song is a sit down shower (which is dreadfully irresponsible in this current climate). I want it to wash over you like the thoughts kind of washed over me. I wrote Laundromat to wrap my head around a relationship that was seeing a lot more space than there used to be, like I was trying to fill the gaps with noise to cover the creaks of the house. At first it's a little despondent, then a little desperate, and then a little petty. I wanted to express some of the ways we try to reason with hard decisions and forks in the road, our attempts to barter with fate - sometimes we thrash, other times we sit still."

Self recorded and produced, Alexander Biggs' new songs have been written and recorded in many places - from blanket fort hideaways in a noisy city to a suburban kitchen; the lively lounge room of friends of friends to a makeshift bedroom on the lounge floor of his mother's house. "Laundromat" is the third single from this eclectic collection, comprising a full-length album to be released in 2020.

Alexander Biggs makes softly devastating indie music that hooks ears and breaks hearts. The 26-year-old songwriter has supported top tier talent including Julien Baker, Frightened Rabbit and Evan Dando (The Lemonheads), received tastemaker support from folks at triple j, BBC Radio 1, KCRW, Rolling Stone Australia, and Consequence of Sound among others, and amassed over 7 million streams on Spotify. He made his U.S. debut in the fall of 2019, highlights including support for Gretta Ray in Los Angeles and a performance for Paste Magazine in New York City, where he performed "Madeleine" among other tender gems. With distinctly gentle vocals and stinging lyricism, he effectively encapsulates the ambiguous pain of early adulthood - loneliness, lostness, nostalgia for a freer time.

TOUR DATES

February 21 | Melbourne, VIC @ Common Rooms

March 16-22 | Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 22 | Houston, TX @ Platypus Brewery

PHOTO CREDIT: JACK CAIN





