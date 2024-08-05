Alex Ko Releases New Single 'High On You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hailing from Manchester, R&B singer-songwriter Alex Ko returns to the ether with his latest poetic masterpiece “High On You”.

Floating atop smooth, soul-infused production, Alex’s authentic and direct vocals take centre stage, with nostalgic harmonies and intimate wordplay representing vulnerability within his blossoming artistry. “I get high on you, it’s the vibe you give out, energy like oud, sends me to another place while still connected” he sings, exploring his connection to loved ones with uplifting affirmations whilst effortlessly showcasing his impressively vast range.

Speaking on the track Alex tells us: “’High On You” is a love letter to the people in my life that have always supported my musicality, personal growth and happiness. The song’s a product of me taking time to find a sound that truly resonates, and I love it’s bluesy, soulful quality. Even though it was a product of patience, the lyrics were written in just an hour while sat in my friend’s South London barber shop. The peaks, valleys and joyful melodies make it an all-encompassing experience to perform.”

Rising to renown as lead of the acclaimed West End production "Thriller', Alex toured the world to sold-out audiences and perfected his all-round performance skills before honing in on his own music. With further releases promised this year leading to his forthcoming body of work, the rising talent reflects on themes of love, life and his dual Chinese and British heritage.

“High On You” sets exciting levels as Alex Ko looks to carve a significant path in the London R&B landscape.

