Alec Benjamin Shares New Video For 'Must Have Been The Wind'

Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin returns today with a beautiful new video for his song "Must Have Been The Wind." The new video for the track - which was dubbed by TIME as "one of [Benjamin's] sweetest [songs] yet" - was directed by Conner Evert. LISTEN BELOW!



Also announced today, Alec will perform his current single, "Jesus in LA" for the first time on national television September 3rd on NBC'S The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Both "Jesus in LA" and "Must Have Been The Wind" follow the release of Benjamin's critically acclaimed debut mixtape NARRATED FOR YOU and a sold-out North American headline tour, which included him being joined on-stage in Los Angeles by his childhood idol John Mayer.



This fall will see 25-year-old Alec Benjamin embarking on his biggest North American headlining shows to date. On October 9 he'll perform an already SOLD-OUT show at the legendary Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, with a second show added October 10 and on October 25 he perform at New York City's Terminal 5. For more details and tickets go to: https://alecbenjamin.com



Alec recently kicked off his Caught In The Middle World Tour, which took him throughout Asia including his first-ever stop in Seoul, Korea, where Jimin of BTS attended Alec's show sparking a worldwide trending moment on Twitter. The Caught In The Middle World Tourcontinues through Dublin, Ireland on November 28. Alec is also making festival rounds this summer, and has already impressed massive audiences at Lollapalooza and Osheaga; he'll hit Bumbershoot and Kaaboo soon. See complete itinerary below. For a glimpse at Alec's incredible live show watch him perform "Water Fountain" and "Let Me Down Slowly" LIVE from New York.



2019 has already proven to be an incredible year for the young artist who has amassed over 950 million global streams. He kicked off the year with his North American late night television debut on CBS'The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing his now RIAA platinum certified single "Let Me Down Slowly." That same day he released a version of "Let Me Down Slowly" featuring Alessia Cara, which received rave reviews from ROLLING STONE who praised "Benjamin and Cara's voices meld together on the hypnotic pop tune as they reflect on vulnerability and the fear of losing a good relationship. Cara's contribution is a bit of soulful accentuation to the cooler tones of Benjamin's voice as she tackles the second verse and chorus." Benjamin went on to enter the Billboard Hot 100 with "Let Me Down Slowly (Feat. Alessia Cara)" and graced the cover of Spotify's esteemed Pop Rising playlist. Alec's Spotify Singles are also now available and feature stripped renditions of "Let Me Down Slowly"as well as his fan-favorite, emotionally gripping cover of Eminem's "Stan."



NARRATED FOR YOU, Benjamin's extraordinary debut mixtape has received praise from fans and critics alike, with both The New York Times and TIME applauding fan favorite "The Water Fountain" on release day. Alec's compelling companion visuals for mixtape tracks "Let Me Down Slowly," "If We Have Each Other," and "Boy In The Bubble" have amassed over 85 million collective views on YouTube. In addition to love from fans and critics, Benjamin has begun to garner support from other musicians, including Billie Eilish, Bryson Tiller, Kevin Abstract and more.

ALEC BENJAMIN - 2019 LIVE DATES



08/31 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot Festival

09/15 - Del Mar, CA - Kaaboo Festival

10/09- Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *SOLD-OUT*

10/10 - Los Angeles - The Fonda Theatre

10/25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/3 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club

11/6 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11/7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset (Klubben)

11/9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Grey Hall

11/10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *SOLD OUT*

11/12 - Brussels, Belgium - Salle de la Madeleine

11/15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

11/16 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Club

11/18 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

11/19 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

11/20 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

11/22 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

11/23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy

11/25 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

11/26 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire *SOLD OUT*

11/28 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TWITTER | PRESS TOOLS





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You