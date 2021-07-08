Alec Benjamin Releases Music Video for 'The Way You Felt'

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has unveiled an official music video for his latest single "The Way You Felt." In the Miles & AJ-directed visual, Alec confronts a past relationship by revisiting stops along their shared history and reliving pivotal moments-even though he's alone this time. Watch it on his official YouTube channel HERE.

"I love music videos that have the ability to tell the story beyond the lyrics of a song," Alec shared. "When I wrote 'The Way You Felt,' I found myself thinking about an ex-girlfriend, so when it came time to shoot the video, I felt inspired to go back to all of the places where our relationship unfolded. I thought it was the perfect way to process some good and bad memories, and maybe get a little closure, which I obviously needed because I'm still writing about it."

"The Way You Felt" is available to stream and download now HERE via Elektra Records. Upon release, Billboard praised, "The pain feels genuine, and Benjamin's soothing delivery creates the impression that the shock hasn't fully registered." Alec recently delivered the song's network television performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch the clip HERE. To celebrate Mother's Day, Corden and his mother Margaret also welcomed Alec and his mother Janet onto the show for a special interview. Watch it HERE.

Adding further dimensions to the track, Alec also recently shared an acoustic version and a Mandarin version entitled "你的目光 (The Way You Felt)". The song marked Alec's first official Mandarin release, and debuted at #1 on NetEase Music's Western New Music Chart in China, surpassing new releases from artists including Lorde and Maroon 5. Competing with both domestic and international releases, the track also climbed to #2 on the platform's Viral Chart and #8 on the New Music Chart. After resuming his study of the language during the COVID-19 pandemic, he collaborated with Chinese actress and singer Zhao Lusi on a Mandarin version of his hit single "Water Fountain", earlier this year. Watch their duet on his YouTube channel HERE.

This Fall, Alec will return to the road for a North American tour with support from Harry Hudson. The 23-city trek kicks off on September 14 in Santa Cruz, CA, and wraps on October 21 in Pomona, CA. Due to overwhelming demand, he has already added second nights in multiple markets and upgraded his Dallas, TX show from Canton Hall to The Bomb Factory. Remaining tickets for the tour are available now HERE.

"The Way You Felt" follows Alec's critically acclaimed 2020 debut studio album, These Two Windows. Generating nearly half-a-billion streams in under a year, it boasts the hit singles "Jesus In LA," "Oh My God," and "Mind Is A Prison." Attracting widespread praise, People raved, "The album is a major milestone," and Stereogum christened him "A fascinating voice in modern pop." In addition to plugs from The New York Times, American Songwriter and more, Billboard noted, "The rising pop singer-songwriter succeeds in making the matter distinctive by how much his lyrics read like a heart-to-heart conversation."

Alec Benjamin North American Tour Dates

September 14, 2021 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

September 15, 2021 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 17, 2021 - Portland, OR - McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom - SOLD OUT

September 18, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo - SOLD OUT

September 19, 2021 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

September 21, 2021 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

September 22, 2021 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

September 24, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

September 25, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

September 26, 2021 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre - SOLD OUT

September 28, 2021 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall - SOLD OUT

September 29, 2021 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

September 30, 2021 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

October 02, 2021 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues - Boston - SOLD OUT

October 03, 2021 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

October 04, 2021 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

October 05, 2021 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

October 08, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

October 10, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

October 11, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

October 12, 2021 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham - SOLD OUT

October 15, 2021 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues - Houston#

October 16, 2021 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory^#

October 17, 2021 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

October 19, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

October 21, 2021 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House - SOLD OUT

^Upgraded from Canton Hall

#No Harry Hudson