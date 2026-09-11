Aldae Releases Debut Single BLUR as Songwriter Steps Into Artist Role

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Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated songwriter Aldae is stepping into a new role with the release of his single 'Blur,' available everywhere today. The track is also featured in the film Practical Magic 2.

Known offstage as Gregory 'Aldae' Hein, Aldae co-wrote Miley Cyrus's global hit 'Flowers' and 'Used to Be Young,' as well as Justin Bieber's '2 Much,' 'As I Am,' 'Unstable,' and 'Somebody.' His credits also include Shawn Mendes and Tainy's 'Summer of Love,' along with work for Khalid and other leading artists.

But 'Blur' is not simply another song added to an already formidable résumé. It represents Aldae stepping out from behind the music he has helped create for others and beginning to build a world entirely his own.

For Aldae, becoming an artist was not about leaving songwriting behind. It was about recognizing that certain songs could not be handed to anyone else. They came from experiences, questions, and parts of his life that only made sense in his voice.

'I wanted to create a dreamscape people could escape to,' Aldae says. 'I want the music to be a place for the listener to get lost in and ultimately make it about themselves.'

'Blur' introduces music that lives at the intersection of pop's emotional enormity and something more patient and atmospheric. Cinematic and deeply felt, Aldae's work searches for beauty in ordinary life, giving familiar moments greater color, weight, and meaning. His instinct for writing songs that connect immediately remains intact, but now it is paired with a sound and visual identity shaped by his love of film, analog photography, and performances that communicate something before a word is sung.

That perspective is inseparable from the life behind the music. Raised in North Arlington, Texas, Aldae is a husband, a father, a Christian, a film obsessive, and, in his own words, a man who is 'still being shaped.' As he enters this new chapter, he is less interested in chasing the conventions of a traditional pop career than in creating something cohesive and lasting—music, visuals, performances, and a world that feels unmistakably his.

With 'Blur,' the best-kept secret in pop music begins to come into focus.

'Blur' is available on all digital streaming platforms September 11.

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