Brynn Wood Releases Debut Single "TIME ZONE"

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Emerging singer-songwriter Brynn Wood has released her debut single, 'Time Zone.' The song introduces Wood as a songwriter drawn to the small moments that become impossible to forget, and the complicated feelings that can come from missing someone who was not quite yours to begin with.

https://open.spotify.com/track/3csRLKKkvbpXSkxhTRYwKr'si=6071bbbdd8644187

Wood wrote 'Time Zone' while attending Stagedoor Manor, the famed theater camp known for bringing together young performers from across the country. Surrounded by the nonstop energy of camp and, as Wood puts it, an army of extroverts, she escaped to one of the only quiet places she could find: a bathtub. There, she began writing about someone she had left behind.

Written from a deeply personal place, the song captures the experience of being surrounded by something exciting while still finding yourself thinking about someone somewhere else. Rather than revealing exactly where the story goes, Wood lets the song unfold through the details and emotions that inspired it.

Brynn recently won the prestigious Teen Star competition in Santa Barbara, where she captivated both audience and judges alike with her renditions of 'The Winner Takes It All' by Abba and 'In The Kitchen' by Renée Rapp.

'Time Zone' marks Wood's first official release and the beginning of a larger collection of original music. The song was produced by Adam Zelkind with strings arranged & performed by Niall Taro Ferguson, who has performed with Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and many others.

'Time Zone' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming platforms.

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