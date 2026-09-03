Photos: Miley Cyrus Releases New Single BASS PERSUADES With Mert Alas-Directed Video

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Miley has released the first single from her highly anticipated tenth studio album, BASS PERSUADES, arriving everywhere on September 18 via Atlantic Records. Arriving alongside an official music video directed by Miley's close collaborator, Mert Alas, 'BASS PERSUADES' is out now everywhere.

Photo Credit: Mert Alas











The album is available to pre-order/pre-save now. The Neon Version vinyl is available for pre-order now with an exclusive cover, available only on Miley's webstore.

Miley will also make her return to the stage, announcing a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 16 and October 18.

Hollywood Bowl Presale Information

Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with the Amex presale on Tuesday, September 8 at 10AM PST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Thursday, September 10 at 10am PST at ticketmaster.com.

American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets for these shows, starting Tuesday, September 8 at 10AM PST through Wednesday September 9 at 10PM PST, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across select arts, theater, sports and music events through Amex Experiences.

Miley's Artist Presale starts Wednesday, September 9 at 10AM PST.

Introducing Reserved, brought to you by Spotify. For the first time, eligible Spotify Premium top fans will have tickets to their favorite artist's show set aside for them to purchase before they go on sale to the general public. Reserved is a Spotify Premium benefit that turns real fandom into first access. Visit ReservedbySpotify.com to learn more.

About Miley

Miley stands as a rare generational artist, defined by fearless reinvention, cultural influence, and enduring relevance. Moving fluidly across pop, rock, country, soul, and alternative, she has continually reshaped modern pop while establishing herself as a true musical chameleon.

A three-time Golden Globe nominee for Best Original Song, Miley is a celebrated songwriter behind numerous platinum- and diamond-certified releases. She earned Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards for 'Flowers,' followed by the 2025 GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Beyoncé.

Miley has fronted major campaigns for Maybelline, Maison Margiela, Gucci's Flora fragrance, and Dolce & Gabbana. She is the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ youth, and the Miley Cyrus Foundation, supporting women in all their diversity.

Venue and Parking Information

The Hollywood Bowl is a public facility owned by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation. Guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to their ticketed time.

Parking is very limited at the Hollywood Bowl. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of transportation options, including the Bowl Shuttle, available for purchase through Ticketmaster outlets or on-site at each lot (cash, card, and contactless pay). The ride is free for patrons who use their Metro Red Line TAP card within the last 2 hours. Departures begin 2.5 hours before the concert. Shuttle lots, locations, and prices are subject to change.

The Metro at the Hollywood and Highland Metro Station is a short walk to the Bowl Shuttle. For information, check with Metro Trip Planner at metro.net or call 323.GO.METRO (323.466.3876).

Rideshare and drop-offs are also permitted at the Hollywood Bowl at Lot B Turnaround. The entrance to Parking Lot B is located at Highland Avenue and Odin Street.

Park & Ride is available in designated lots, with a bus taking guests directly to the Bowl. Round-trip is $10.00 pre-purchased (fees may apply depending on point of purchase) or $15.00 at the lot (cash only; guests are asked to bring exact change and arrive at least 20 minutes early). Parking is free. Parking lots, locations, and prices are subject to change. All pre-orders must be made by 10 AM the day prior. Park & Ride ticket holders can show their ticket for 20% off purchases at Plaza Marketplace.

JustPark allows guests to find and book event parking via the web or its mobile app, comparing prices to pick the best parking lot before heading to the Bowl. Additional parking availability at the Hollywood Bowl and nearby lots can be found at JustPark.com or by downloading the JustPark app.



Photo Credit: Mert Alas

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