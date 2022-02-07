Again Again Announce New Single 'Signs Up High'

Los Angeles-based musicians, Jennifer Cook and Anne Montone, are Again Again, an award-winning performing duo that has created a musical style and message which speak to the harmonious development of children in both heart and mind.

To herald the upcoming release of their second album, Your Voice Is Magic, Again Again is releasing two of their "songs for our times" as singles. The first, the super-catchy "Signs Up High," will be out on March 4, 2022. This positive protest song for kids and families joyfully celebrates a fundamental feature of democracy: "We march for what we believe. Stand tall, 'cause all our voices matter."

Inspired by models like the Black Lives Matter Movement, the Women's Marches, and other marches that have served as settings for voicing opinions in a powerful, yet peaceful, way, Again Again wrote "Signs Up High" to help kids realize that if they use their voices proudly and truthfully, people will listen.

In this honest and motivational anthem, it's easy to hear the musical influences of Laurel Canyon musicians of the '60s and '70s like Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell, and Linda Ronstadt.

"We loved the writing process for this song, especially because we started incorporating the ukulele into our repertoire during the pandemic, taking lessons via Zoom and getting together to write and create," says Jennifer Cook. "There were a few pandemic-related recording challenges," adds Anne Montone. "Our rough recordings often featured dogs barking and birds chirping! We had to record kids, one by one, while wearing our masks, and leave the room when they took off their masks. But, overall, the experience was very worthwhile."

Again Again's debut family album, the Parents' Choice® Award-winning LISTEN. LOVE. REPEAT., was released in October 2019. Your Voice is Magic will be released on June 3, 2022.