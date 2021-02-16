Adrian Younge Shares Latest Single 'Revolutionize'

Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Adrian Younge shares "Revolutionize," the latest single from upcoming album featuring music and spoken word The American Negro, out February 26th via Jazz Is Dead.

"Revolutionize" follows the album's widely praised lead single and title track "The American Negro," released earlier this month. "'Revolutionize' is a broadcast amplified by the struggle; a rebellion against America's bigotry and complacency towards the plight of Black America," notes Younge. "We are beautiful and the harmony of our heritage is the soul of The American Negro -- 'Revolutionize how we see our lives.'" Listen to "Revolutionize" below.

The American Negro sees Younge sharing an unapologetic critique detailing the systemic and malevolent psychology that afflicts people of color. It is part of his multi-multimedia project released in conjunction with Black History Month -- his most ambitious and deeply personal project to-date. To better explain the intricacies of the album's message, he will also release the four-part, Amazon Music-exclusive podcast Invisible Blackness and short film T.A.N., which will be available on the Amazon Music mobile app and Prime Video.

Listen to all episodes of Invisible Blackness released to-date, including the just-released episode featuring a conversation between Adrian and Digable Planets' Ladybug Mecca where they discuss the power behind the black female voice in culture's past, present and future here.

The American Negro is a powerful, multifaceted statement that reflects perennial injustices and serves to act as a lever of change during a time of mass disillusionment: an album for the people that details the evolution of racism in America. The American Negro is not for the faint of heart, including the album cover art--a recreation of "Lynching Postcards" that became celebrated the murder of African Americans at the hands of White Americans as vigilante justice at the turn of the last century, with no judicial reprisals. Modernly, death by asphyxiation is a tool Police officers have used in killing innocent Black Americans: the lynching of the Black Americans has to stop.

For The American Negro, Younge not only wrote, but played every instrument of the album's rhythm section; he also orchestrated a 30-piece orchestra and recorded them in his analog studio. Hear singles "The American Negro" and "Revolutionize."

Created as a companion to The American Negro, Younge launched his brand new podcast Invisible Blackness with Adrian Younge exclusively available via Amazon Music. Over the course of four main episodes released weekly on Thursdays throughout February, Younge documents the development and evolution of racism in America. To compliment these episodes, Younge has started to release a series of extended conversations with music luminaries to reveal, illustrate, and make visible the dominant ideologies embedded in America's culture. The series launched with the always powerful and passionate Chuck D (Public Enemy) and a just-released episode with Ladybug Mecca (Digable Planets). Look for Keyon Harrold, Michael Jai White and more to join Younge in the coming weeks.

Listen to the new single here: