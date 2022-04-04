Adekunle Gold Announces 'Catch Me If You Can' North American Tour

Today, international Afropop sensation Adekunle Gold has announced the Catch Me If You Can - The Tour. Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, Adekunle Gold's 19-city tour kicks off on Thursday, June 2nd at Big Night Live in Boston, MA, making stops across the U.S. and Canada in New York, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping up in Edmonton, BC at Union Hall on Friday, July 8th.

Nigerian born and bred, Adekunle Gold is one of the most recognizable and exciting pioneers of the vibrant Afropop genre, currently dominating airwaves across the globe - mixing Afrobeat with Pop, Hip-Hop and R&B influences, he is one of the most elegant and innovative artists to come out of Africa.

Since releasing his first single "Sade," a love song which sampled instrumentals from One Direction's "Story of My Life," Adekunle has gone on to release four albums - including Gold which debuted at #7 on the Billboard World Albums Chart, About 30 which was shortlisted for the GRAMMY Best World Album, whilst AfroPop Vol 1 amassed over 228 million streams and included the global hit records "Okay" and "Something Different."

In February 2022 he released the new album Catch Me If You Can (on Afro Urban Records via Platoon), which includes collaborations with an array of world-class talent including Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara and Fousheé and the hit singles 'It Is What It Is', 'Sinner' ft Lucky Daye and 'High' ft Davido. The new project showcases more of Adekunle Gold's signature, one of a kind combination of addictive melodies and razor sharp lyricism that has earned him a legion of fans across the world and 100s of millions of global streams.

Tour Dates

Thu Jun 02 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Fri Jun 03 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

Sun Jun 05 - Montreal, QUE - Corona Theatre

Mon Jun 06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Theatre of Living Arts

Wed Jun 08 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Jun 09 - Cleveland, OH - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

Fri Jun 10 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Sun Jun 12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Tue Jun 14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Thu Jun 16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Fri Jun 17 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun Jun 19 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Tue Jun 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Thu Jun 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Fri Jul 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

Sat Jul 02 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Mon Jul 04 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Tue Jul 05 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Fri Jul 08 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall