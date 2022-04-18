Adam Hood Releases New Song From Capricorn Studios 'Business With Jesus'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter, Adam Hood, released a brand new single on Friday titled, "Business with Jesus."

The new song features the musical talents of modern southern rock icons Charlie Starr, Britt Turner and Richard Turner of Blackberry Smoke and was produced by Georgia's own, Brent Cobb. This collaboration is a masterful pairing of musicians creating southern music in its most authentic form.

"I always thought it was cool to hear clever, original songs that sounded like the traditional gospel songs. Songs that felt like 'A Closer Walk' without actually BEING that. Ry Cooder has a version of 'Jesus on the Mainline' that's been stuck in my head for 25 years! So, when the lines 'dealing with the Devil's been hard as hell now I'm doing business with Jesus' came to me, I shoved them into that kind of groove and took them straight to Pat McGlaughlin, which has never turned out to be a bad decision!" says Hood.

Capricorn Studios is often praised by music historians as creating the southern rock genre where artists like the Allman Brothers, Marshall Tucker, Charlie Daniels and more have recorded. Adam has established himself as a skillful songwriter with credits on songs sung by Miranda Lambert, Cody Jinks, Brent Cobb, Ashland Craft, Muscadine Bloodline, Drake White, Travis Tritt, The Oak Ridge Boys, Whiskey Myers and many, many more.

Adams's new music is highly-anticipated from his fans after the release of his critically-acclaimed album, Somewhere In Between in 2018. With new music on the horizon, be sure to stay up to date with Adam at adamhood.com and catch him out on the road this spring and summer!

Listen to the new single here:

Adam Hood Tour Dates

April 22 - Augusta, Ga. - Augusta Common

April 30 - Boerne, Tex. - Sisterdale Saloon

May 9 - Bozeman, Mont. - Live From The Divide

May 21 - Opelika, Ala. - The Sound Wall

June 9 - San Antonio, Tex. - Sam's Burger Joint

July 8 - San Marcos, Tex. - Cheatham Street Warehouse

July 22 - Macon, Ga. - Society Garden

July 29 - Dadeville, Ala. - Lake Martin Recreation Area

July 30 - Dadeville, Ala. - Lake Martin Recreation Area

Sept. 9 - Jasper, Ala. - Foothills Festival

Solo artist. Frontman. Behind-the-scenes songwriter. For more than 2 decades, Adam Hood has left his mark onstage and in the writing room, carving out a southern sound that mixes soul, country, and American roots music into the same package. It's a sound that began shape in Opelika, Alabama.

Raised by working-class parents, Hood started playing hometown shows as a 16 year-old, landing a weekly residency at a local restaurant. He'd perform there every Friday and Saturday night, filling his set list with songs by John Hiatt, Steve Warner, Hank Williams Jr, and Vince Gill. As the years progressed, the gigs continued - not only in Alabama, but across the entire country, where Hood still plays around 100 shows annually.

These days, though, he's no longer putting his own stamp on the songs of chart-topping country stars. Instead, many of those acts are playing his music. Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Whiskey Myers, Anderson East, Frankie Ballard, Josh Abbott Band, Lee Ann Womack, and Brent Cobb are among the dozens of artists who've recorded Hood's songs.

An in-demand songwriter, while still maintaining a busy schedule of tour dates in support of his third solo release, Welcome to the Big World and Two years later, he continues the balancing act with his newest album, Somewhere in Between. And now in 2022, his fifth studio album, Bad Days Better, recorded at Capricorn Studios in Macon, Georgia with the help of members of Blackberry Smoke, and Brent Cobb in the producer's chair will be released with 10 new songs.

"It's southern music," he says, "That's what it represents: the soulful side of southern music, the country side of southern music, the genuineness of southern culture, and the way I grew up. One of the t-shirts I sell at every show simply says 'Southern songs' and that's a good summary of what I do. It's what I've always done."