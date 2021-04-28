Adam Ezra Group Releases Video for 'Switching To Whiskey'

Today, Adam Ezra Group has released the video for "Switching To Whiskey," an honest, stripped-down track which manages to celebrate classic country-inspired heartbreak. Filled with gorgeous desert panoramas and gritty concert footage from the legendary Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA and directed by Jeff Grace, the video pays homage to the closed music clubs of the pandemic. PRESS HERE to watch and PRESS HERE to check out the premiere on WBUR. The video will make its broadcast premiere on May 3rd at 12pm on The Country Network and air multiple times throughout the week - PRESS HERE for viewing information.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ezra turned to livestreaming with his first digital show initially as a way to connect with people to feel less lost and scared during difficult times. He would return every single night after creating The Gathering Series, sponsored by Iron Smoke Whiskey and Well Told Design, where they have collectively streamed more than 410 nights, over 25,000 minutes, performed over 3,300 songs, and garnered nearly 15 million views since their first show on March 13, 2020. "Switching To Whiskey," which was co-written by Clint Daniels, has become a fan favorite during Adam Ezra Group's daily performances and the studio version was released last month with American Songwriter in celebration of their 365th consecutive livestream.

The music video for "Switching To Whiskey" is dedicated to all of the live music that has been cancelled or postponed during the COVID pandemic. Ezra shares, "We've all been through so much during this past year. People in the music and service industries have been so hard hit, and we're all so starved for live music." He continues, "When brainstorming with Jeff, we had to figure out a creative way to shoot a video that felt impactful and in keeping with the spirit of the song, while also not being able to work with my band and anything more than a skeleton crew to keep the shoot as safe as possible. We loved the concept of creating a main character who was so needing to play music again that he actually snuck into an empty bar and played his own concert for a non-existent audience."

Driven by a belief that small grassroots communities have the power to impact the world, The Gathering Series' daily livestream stands as a testament not only to Ezra's artistic endurance, but also his ability to provide an accepting and supportive space for newcomers to join his tight-knit community of fans. Through his own harrowing battle with COVID, a move to the Mojave Desert and back, a continuing socially distanced backyard tour around the country (over 60 performances and counting), and even his wedding day, Ezra never missed a performance, and continues to broadcast without fail from wherever he finds himself each night at 7pm ET. Fans can PRESS HERE to tune in and join The Gathering Series.

Adam Ezra Group will also be featured on COLLECTION:live, the GRAMMY Museum's official streaming platform on April 29th. Tune in to catch an exclusive performance and interview with Executive Director Scott Goldman.

"Switching To Whiskey" is the latest release in Adam Ezra Group's ambitious new recording series dubbed The Album Project which will see the band releasing at least 19 new singles over the next few years, trading in the traditional LP format for a steady flow of fresh material designed to keep their ever-expanding community active and engaged even beyond the pandemic. The endeavor kicked off in January with the release of "All Right Today," an effervescent, feel-good track which is an ode to putting one foot in front of the other, to living in the moment, and leaning on one another to get through our hardest times.

Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Adam Ezra and his bandmates - Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums), Poche Ponce (bass) - built a community of fans through sheer grit and determination, regularly performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades without any major label or mainstream radio support. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances. From hole in the wall bars and house concerts to sold-out headline shows and dates with the likes of Little Big Town, The Wallflowers, Gavin DeGraw, Train, Steve Miller Band, ZZ Top, and Melissa Etheridge, Ezra and his bandmates treated every single gig like their last, attracting a die-hard following that believed not just in the music, but in their commitment to activism and social change, as well.

