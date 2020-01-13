Adam Dolec Impacts Country Radio With 'Famous'

Arista Nashville's Adam Doleac officially impacts radio today with his debut single, "Famous," garnering 23 country station adds. Written by Doleac, Andy Skib and Bobby Hamrick, the track is one this week's most-added songs at country radio. "Famous" is available on all platforms. Listen below.



The Mississippi born singer-songwriter was recently announced as an Amazon Music 2020 Artist to Watch, recognizing up-and-coming artists posed to make a mark this year. Opening for Ryan Hurd's headlining "Platonic Tour," Doleac will appear with Hurd on the following dates: March 13 - The Midland Theater, Kansas City, MO; March 14 - DelMar Hall, St. Louis, MO; March 19 - Terminal West, Atlanta, GA; and, March 20 - Georgia Theatre, Athens, GA. Check for other Adam Doleac tour dates on www.adamdoleac.com.



In November, Adam Doleac released his debut music video, "Famous," which stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. The concept video, which was directed by Preston Leatherman and features Doleac making a cameo as a supermarket attendant, can be viewed here.

A Hattiesburg, Mississippi native, Doleac became impassioned with music in college. The Rolling Stone Country "Artist to Watch" received a scholarship to the University of Southern Mississippi where he not only played baseball, but wrote songs with his teammates and learned to play guitar. After he began playing hometown area gigs, Doleac posted a performance of one of his songs on YouTube which accrued millions of views and caught the attention of Sony/ATV Music Publishing. A co-writer of songs recorded by such stars as Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, and Hootie and the Blowfish, Doleac has staked his claim as one to watch in Nashville. Dubbed "the hero country needs" by Popdust, he has toured with Carrie Underwood, Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. Doleac's music has been described by Rolling Stone as "anchored not only in the trends of Top 40 radio, but also the blue-collar grit of Bob Seger and the bluesy influence of his Mississippi hometown."

Watch the music video for "Famous" here:

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato





