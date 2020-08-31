Actress, Comedian, and Activist Beth Behrs Launches HARMONICS Podcast

The podcast launches September 8th.

"Music bypasses the intellect and goes straight to the heart. Music changes the shape of our cells when we listen. It can move people to do things," says actress, comedian, and activist Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood, 2 Broke Girls), connecting some of the dots between art, creativity, and wellness. Beginning September 8th-and released every Tuesday-the first episode of HARMONICS, a new podcast from producer/host Behrs and the BGS Podcast Network will dive headlong into the unexplored cross sections between creativity and wellness, exploring topics like sound healing, ancient musical traditions, songwriting as therapy, socio-political impacts of the arts, and the power of the creative process on our physical bodies and metaphysical selves. "HARMONICS was born so we could explore the intersection between music, healing, creativity, spirituality, and wellness," says Behrs. "I hope you'll join us." Watch the official trailer below and learn more about HARMONICS here.

Behrs's season one guests on HARMONICS span the breadth of artistry and creativity; from singers, songwriters, and authors to actors, healers, and a fellow podcast hosts. Episode one features Glennon Doyle-two-time New York Times Best Selling author, creator of the online community Momastery, and founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women-led nonprofit organization supporting women, families, and children in crisis. Additionally, future episodes of HARMONICS will feature guest interviews with the likes of Grammy-nominated Americana music legend, Mary Gauthier; Behrs' Neighborhood co-star, Tichina Arnold, opera singer, and sound healer Geeta Novotny; groundbreaking country music star Mickey Guyton, and Grammy-winning and chart-topping musician Brandi Carlile.

"Developing this show with Beth was a dream-we've wanted to do something together for a long time," says Amy Reitnouer Jacobs, co-producer and Executive Director of HARMONICS' production partner The Bluegrass Situation (BGS). "During this time when we're all refocusing our lives and constantly assessing the state of the world, creating a space where women could be honest and vulnerable about so many topics-such as maintaining creative processes under stress and maintaining mental and physical health at home-seemed more relevant and necessary than ever before. We're honored to feature so many incredible talents from the roots music world, but I think the breadth of our guests will show our audience that so many of these themes are universal and relevant across the creative spectrum."

"I've always felt that creativity is healing and healing is creative," says Behrs. "Maybe it's magic? I want to feel closer to the magic. I want all of you to feel closer to the magic." Beginning September 8th, HARMONICS will tap into the magic at a time when many people around the world are slowing down, looking inward, and more in need of alternative healing and self-care than ever before.

Beth Behrs currently stars as Gemma in the CBS hit comedy The Neighborhood alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, and Tichina Arnold. The series is one of CBS Networks' highest-rated comedies and was recently renewed for a third season. Her television credits include her feature role as Caroline Channing in the CBS hit series 2 Broke Girls created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings. Her film credits include the voice of a cartoon character in the Chinese animated film Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink. This was Behrs' first collaboration with China. She also lent her voice to the Walt Disney Pixar animated film Monsters University. Behrs also appeared alongside Sally Fields and Max Greenfield in the Indie Comedy Hello, My Name is Doris.

Watch the trailer here:

