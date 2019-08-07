Abraham Alexander Shares New Video

Abraham Alexander just released the video for "Stay," the second single from his upcoming self-titled debut release due September 13 via Mahogany. Pre-save the EP here. The "Stay" video follows lead single "Lovers Game," released earlier this year and featured on NPR Music's monthly "Station Breaks" column. Alexander has also announced his first North American tour, opening for Benjamin Francis Leftwich.

See dates below, stream the track HERE and watch the "Stay" video, directed by Dustin McLaughlin here:

"'Stay' is about loving two places. Choosing between two desires and not knowing where the journey would lead but being confident enough to just walk through a door I felt was right," notes Alexander. "We filmed the video in the pool at my family's recently-sold house. It perfectly embodied the emotion behind the song... It's heartbreaking leaving somewhere that so many memories were created but we look forward to painting new ones."

Alexander's music is filled with a joyful passion and irrepressible spirit, radiating undeniable hope while his lyrics speak to his pain and trauma and life-changing loss. He was born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent and moved to Fort Worth, Texas with his family who were determined to escape the racial tensions they faced in Athens. After first playing around on his father's guitar at a young age, he fully committed to teaching himself the instrument several years ago after a college soccer injury ended his athletic career. He soon started writing songs of his own, and sang backing vocals on fellow Fort Worth musician and friend

Leon Bridges' critically acclaimed debut album Coming Home.

In the making of his forthcoming debut EP, Alexander traveled from Fort Worth to London to work on shaping his songs, including working at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. His songwriting process is fueled by raw feeling and he hopes that his deliberate vulnerability might inspire others to embrace a certain open-heartedness. "It's really important to me to connect with all different kinds of people-people who'd maybe never usually be in the same room together, but who could end up realizing they're no different from each other," says Alexander. "At the end of the day we're all searching for truth, and I'd love for my songs to help people along with that."





