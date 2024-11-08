Abigail Barlow Releases New Single 'Modern Day Madona'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award-winning artist, singer, songwriter, composer, and buzzing star Abigail Barlow has released her first club anthem entitled “Modern Day Madonna.” The song is the ultimate confidence booster, with its infectious beat and Abigail’s head-turning vocals urging listeners to run to the dance floor.

This marks her fourth release of the year following “Please Me,” “Please Me Acoustic,” and “Strike Out.”

About the song, Barlow shared “Modern Day Madonna’ is what I consider my first club bop ever released… I have this crazy dream…. call it a vision or a premonition… that I’m driving down Santa Monica Blvd in WEHO and it’s just pouring out of the gay clubs. B*tch I am the drama!"

Abigail is a GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer who is taking the pop world by storm with not only her viral pop song “Heartbreak Hotel,” which hit over 15M+ streams independently but also through her songwriting collaborations with pop heavy hitters including Meghan Trainor, GAYLE, Ryan Linvill, Zolita, Jonas Jeberg, and many more.

She is also 1/2 of Barlow & Bear - the writing duo behind the viral The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album which received acclaim from NPR, Variety, PAPER, and won the GRAMMY for the Best Musical Theater Album in 2022. In doing so, the duo became the youngest composing team to ever win in this category and made history by being the only women among their fellow nominees. Abigail and Emily are charting new waters this fall as Disney's first-ever all-female musical writing team and the youngest composing team to work on a major animated motion picture, Moana 2. “Beyond” arranged by Abigail, Emily, and Benjamin Rice and performed by Auli’i Cravalho is available now, and the full soundtrack arrives November 22.

As an artist and songwriter, Abigail blends her musical theater storytelling, clever lyricism, and killer hook sensibility to craft songs across genres that are brought together by her singular vision.

Photo Credit: Kevin Sikorski

Comments