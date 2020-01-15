Aaron Beckum Debuts New Track 'Jagged Coast'

Devil In The Woods... proud to present a brand new EP from our friend, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Aaron Beckum. Songs From A Triangle Room serves as a proper introduction to a musician who has quietly self-released a handful of excellent records on his own, most recently last year's Obsolete. For the award-winning filmmaker, it's all a part of the creative package that is Aaron Beckum. From television and online commercials to music videos, Beckum is a man on the go, seemingly traveling non-stop around the world.



In fact, it was through his day job that Songs From A Triangle Room was born. Producing the video for Grandaddy's single "Brush With The Wild" blossomed into a friendship between Beckum and Jason Lytle, who produced Songs From A Triangle Room. "Jason and I had been talking for some time about doing something together, though it seemed to take a while for us to finally have the same weekends free," laughs Beckum. (We highly recommend you visit his website, http://aaronbeckum.com, to fully appreciate the breadth and the quality of his film work.)



"It was recorded quickly, over a couple of weekends, just me and Jason," says Beckum. "While we weren't necessarily trying to record everything as live as possible, I'd like to think of it more as being like a living room show, where I just pick up a guitar and play, only with a little more polish and production. We added some keyboard and percussion flourishes here and there, but we really wanted to keep it as basic as possible.



"I had some new songs already written, but I felt like it might be cool to present those with a revisit to some of my older, lo-fi material, since I was working with a proper producer. During the sessions, I just decided to take on some of my older material and perform it without overthinking it-just letting them come out like they'd come out if I was playing them for someone in the room."



Songs From A Triangle Room illustrates the breadth of Beckum's lyrical versatility, one that often tempers wit with wisdom, heartbreak with humor. You'll wonder about what he does to his cell phone in "Born Forlorn." You'll wonder who broke hearts in "Jagged Coast." You'll experience a powerful metaphor between relationships and technology in "Obsolete." Then there's the superb opening track "Mountains," a melancholic, atmospheric rock number that feels like the end credits to a particularly gritty LA detective movie.



Songs From A Triangle Room serves as a fantastic introduction of a bright young talent-a greatest hits performance from someone who you're just now experiencing. So pour yourself your favorite libation, curl up on your comfy couch or recliner, and enjoy this fantastic living room show from one of your soon-to-be-favorite singer/songwriters.





