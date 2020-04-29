ATO Shares New Track 'Yours Now'

Rap maverick ATO lies at the very forefront in terms of new generation rappers who are adamant not to define themselves by genre. Having supported long-time producer and friend EDEN on his recent global tour, he now lends his talents to his and EDEN's new single, "Yours Now", the first release from EDEN's surprise multi-artist compilation project New World Tapes.

Introspection always lay at the core of ATO's narrative and it shines here on his latest effort. Beginning with guitar chords and bright drum beats that swell into a crescendo of electronica and vocals, the pensive rapper reflects on life lessons and treasured memories with a poetic charm that beautifully ties the track together and boldly kicks off the project.

Though unknown to the masses, ATO has prospered in his cult status, commanding attention and numbers like acts much bigger than him. His talent has been recognised time after time by tastemakers the likes of Complex, the FADER, and Lyrical Lemonade.

With "Yours Now", ATO leads the charge for New World Tapes, the brainchild of Irish artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist EDEN. Acclaimed by the The Guardian, Pigeons and Planes, and Billboard for his own prior work, Eden gears up to release this project via his 'MCMXCV' label. The new compilation LP comes off the back of his albums vertigo and no future as well as over 192M+ streams globally.

Co-created with some of the finest boundary-defying artists across the globe, New World Tapes will see a new release every week, culminating with the 12-track project available on vinyl. A true product of these interesting times we're living in, Eden's careful curation of artists each paving the way in their genres allows a truly innovative collection of music developed under the net of the current global landscape.





Related Articles View More Music Stories