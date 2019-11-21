A R I Z O N A Releases 'Problems (Ship Wrek Remix)'

Today, Atlantic recording group A R I Z O N A has paired up with Ship Wrek to release the official remix of their new single "Problems". The remix follows the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album ASYLUM, which has generated over 100 million streams. "Problems" (Ship Wrek Remix) amplifies the high energy of the original track to create a guaranteed feel-good anthem.

Listen below!

Following the arrival of their highly anticipated album ASYLUM, A R I Z O N A dropped a series of performance videos for their single "Problems," which has exceeded 8 million streams in addition to nearly 1 million video views since its release, "Where You Are" and most recently "Still Alive". Additionally, the band continues to garner widespread acclaim. Billboard praised "Problems" as "a perfect introduction" and went on to add, "the song perfectly encompasses the overall feel of the album." Idolator raved, "The follow-up to 2017's breakout release GALLERY features a wealth of thoughtful electro/alt-pop anthems."

With over a billion worldwide streams and counting, the New Jersey trio A R I Z O N A - Nathan Esquite, David Labuguen, and Zachary Charles - has proven a true planetary phenomenon, creating worldwide waves with their ingenious brand of contemporary electronic dance pop. Signed to Atlantic/APG in 2015, their debut GALLERY emerged among 2017's biggest global releases, boasting over 750 million worldwide streams. The album showcases a stunning collection of hit singles, among them "Electric Touch," "I Was Wrong," and the RIAA gold-certified "Oceans Away." In addition, A R I Z O N A can be heard on Avicii's recently released "Hold The Line (Feat. A R I Z O N A)," from the late artist's posthumous album, TIM. 2019's ASYLUM sees them brilliantly and boldly build on this foundation with "Freaking Out," "Nostalgic," "Problems," "Where You Are," and more.





