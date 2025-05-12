A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Sets 'Holiday Road Tour' This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A cappella group Straight No Chaser are back for another festive fall with their “Holiday Road Tour.” Straight No Chaser will be sharing the joy, “dad jokes,” and songs of the season with families around the country starting in October. The “Holiday Road Tour” (a nod to the theme song of cult classic film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation) kicks off in Findlay, Ohio on October 17, with dates running all the way through New Years Eve. Tickets go on sale on May 14, 2025.

The tour will coincide with the release of Holiday Road, Straight No Chaser’s first full length collection of holiday songs since 2020’s Social Christmasing. The group will reveal more details, including the full track listing, in the upcoming months.

Before getting in the holiday mood, Straight No Chaser is following up their totally fly 2024 summer tour packed full of 90s boy band, pop, and R&B hits, with “Straight No Chaser Summer: 90s Part 2.” Featuring their own twist on 90s classics like Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys, “Linger” from The Cranberries, and Santana’s “Maria Maria,” Straight No Chaser brings audiences of all ages back to a simpler time, one unafraid of bright neons, loud prints, and cool boy bands.

The “90s Part 2” tour starts in July in Englewood, NJ and dances its way across the country through the first week of September, with O-Town as special guests on select dates. Straight No Chaser will then make a one-night-only appearance opening for the iconic Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on September 6 at The Greek Theatre. Tickets for the summer dates are on sale now.

Straight No Chaser “HOLIDAY ROAD TOUR” Dates

*denotes matinee and evening shows

+ denotes on sale TBA

# denotes supporting Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

May

30 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival

June

14 - Makati, Philippines - Asia Pacific College

July

8 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

9 - Vienna, VA - Wolftrap

10 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre

11 - Sidney, ME - Bowl in the Pines

12 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

13 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

15 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

16 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

17 - Havre de Grace, MD - STAR Centre

18 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

19 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Art Center *

20 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Performing Arts Center

21 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center

23 - Warren, OH - Robins Theatre

24 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

25 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

26 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe

27 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live

29 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

30 - La Crosse, WI - Viterbo University

31 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theatre

August

1 - Sheboygan, WI - Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

2 - Fish Creek, WI - Door Community Auditorium +

3 - Bay Harbor, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts +

6 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater

7 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

9 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

September

5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #

October

17 - Findlay, OH - Donnell Theater +

18 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium +

19 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center

21 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center

22 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

23 - Meridian, MS - Riley Center +

24 - Sandy Springs, GA – Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

25 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

26 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts

28 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium

29 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

30 - Auburn, AL - Woltosz Theatre +

November

1 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailers Memorial Auditorium

2 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center +

4 - Fayetteville, AR - Baum Walker Hall +

5 - Des Moines, IA - Civic Center

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theater of Minneapolis

7 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center +

9 - Manhattan, KS - McCain Auditorium +

11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

13 - Tulsa, OK - Chapman Music Hall

14 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

19 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre

20 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre +

21 - Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center

22 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

23 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

30 - Appleton, WI - Fox Theatre

December

2 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

3 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

7 - Easton PA - State Theatre for the Arts*+

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Theatre

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

11 - Bloomington, IN - Indiana University Auditorium

13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

14 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre*

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

27 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

28 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall +

29 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

30 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

31 - West Palm Beach, FL - Dreyfoos Hall

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine

