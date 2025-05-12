A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Sets 'Holiday Road Tour' This Fall

Tickets go on sale on May 14, 2025.
A cappella group Straight No Chaser are back for another festive fall with their “Holiday Road Tour.” Straight No Chaser will be sharing the joy, “dad jokes,” and songs of the season with families around the country starting in October. The “Holiday Road Tour” (a nod to the theme song of cult classic film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation) kicks off in Findlay, Ohio on October 17, with dates running all the way through New Years Eve. Tickets go on sale on May 14, 2025.
The tour will coincide with the release of Holiday Road, Straight No Chaser’s first full length collection of holiday songs since 2020’s Social Christmasing. The group will reveal more details, including the full track listing, in the upcoming months.
Before getting in the holiday mood, Straight No Chaser is following up their totally fly 2024 summer tour packed full of 90s boy band, pop, and R&B hits, with “Straight No Chaser Summer: 90s Part 2.” Featuring their own twist on 90s classics like Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys, “Linger” from The Cranberries, and Santana’s “Maria Maria,” Straight No Chaser brings audiences of all ages back to a simpler time, one unafraid of bright neons, loud prints, and cool boy bands.
The “90s Part 2” tour starts in July in Englewood, NJ and dances its way across the country through the first week of September, with O-Town as special guests on select dates. Straight No Chaser will then make a one-night-only appearance opening for the iconic Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons on September 6 at The Greek Theatre. Tickets for the summer dates are on sale now.
