2KBABY Releases Cinematic 'Great White' Video

2KBABY's voice is a shimmering crackle imbued with heart and soul-a tool used to tell street parables with messages of hope and perseverance. The Louisville MC's 2020 debut Pregame Rituals cemented himself as one of hip-hop's most gifted new stars, but if his upcoming music is any indication, he's only scratched the surface of what he can do. Laying the foundation for that potential is 2K's transcendent RIAA Gold-certified (and still climbing) "Old Streets." It's filled to the brim with a range of emotions, something 2K says he aspires to every time: "My music can be therapeutic, it can amp you up, it can make you cry." "Old Streets" is his centerpiece, but it's not the blueprint-and what comes next rises above genres for global impact. On January'sThe 2K Stimulussong bundle, he continued to push himself, exploring lush R&B and guitar-streaked bangers. And 2K won't stop mastering new sounds anytime soon-his new work includes "Like This," a progressive guitar record with Marshmello, and a forthcoming summery alt-rock song with Murda Beatz. Clearly, 2K has aspirations far beyond any style. "I'm tryna just make pop s," he says. "Music that's gonna sell out stadiums. Global music that can reach everybody." That's how 2KBABY moves. Music comes to him in revelations, and it hits us the same.