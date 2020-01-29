Draag Shares New Song 'Trauma Kit'

Indie-shoegaze quintet out of Los Angeles Draag shared a mesmerizing single & video for "Trauma Kit" today off their Clara Luz EP with Atwood Magazine. Co-produced by Jon Nuñez of Torche, the project will be released on February 21, following 2018's Nontoxic Process EP praised by the likes of Noisey for its "murky grunge-gaze compositions and gut-twisting songwriting." The band previously shared the dreamy "Ghost Leak" and will be celebrating their release with a February residency every Monday night at The Echo and Echoplex in Los Angeles.

Listen below!

With flavors of Sonic Youth, Boards of Canada and My Bloody Valentine mixed together, Draag has played shows with the likes of Reggie Watts, Part Time, Vinyl Williams, Goon, Young Jesus, Girl Friday and beyond. What began as a solo project turned into much more when Adrian Acosta, trained as a mariachi singer by his established norteño musician father, recruited other members (Jessica Huang, Nick Kelley, Ray Montes and Shane Graham) from disparate upbringings in the worlds of underground punk, no wave, experimental jazz, and classical music training. Having been tested by illness and personal turmoils throughout recording, this new EP is about processing trauma, how it can be terrifying & isolating but also incredibly empowering.

Los Angeles Shows

2/3 @ The Echo w/ Alms, Foliage, The Shaking Hands

2/10 @ Echoplex w/ Gold Cage, Orchin, Sprain

2/17 @ Echoplex w/ Dustin Wong & Brin, Night Dreamer, Soft Blue Shimmer

2/24 @ The Echo w/ Shaki Tavi, Sam Wilkes, Alaska Reid

Photo Credit: Devonte Johnson





