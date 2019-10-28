ZEPPELIN HALL Announces Fall Cajun Fest from 11/1 to 11/24

Zeppelin Hall in Jersey City has announced its annual "Fall Cajun Fest" taking place from Friday, November 1st through Sunday, November 24th. The restaurant and biergarten's Executive Chef Franco Robazetti is celebrating all things N'awlins by serving up 13 unique dishes.

Standout menu items include a NoLa Crawfish Boil with seasoned corn, red potatoes, and a whole pound of juicy crawfish boiled French market style for $20; the Cajun Salmon Jambalaya with a blackened Salmon filet with Cajun spices over seafood Jambalaya for $20; Shrimp & Grits with six grilled shrimp over stone ground hominy grits with lobster bouillon for $19.50; and the classic Beignets, the granddaddy of doughnuts for $9.50.

Zeppelin Hall is located at 88 Liberty View Drive, Jersey City, NJ. They are very convenient to mass transit lines and have plenty of free parking available. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit www.zeppelinhall.com or call them at 201.721.8888.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Zeppelin Hall





