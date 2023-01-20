Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side

Tucked away from the bustling street on the Lower East Side, you'll find the newly opened Yo+Shoku, a cozy nook that blends traditional Yoshoku cuisine with hints of Eastern European flavors and techniques.

The new concept comes from the Russian and Ukrainian husband and wife team Ricky & Mariia Dolinsky and takes over their former restaurant, Tzarevna, a well-regarded Russian establishment here in the city.

Inside, the decor is inviting with its soft lighting and brick-lined walls with framed Japanese prints. It's colorful without being too loud, making for a comfortable stay you want to last. The space is small, which is part of its charm. It almost gives the feeling of being at a friend's apartment for a low-key dinner party you never want to end.

If you're looking to get in without a wait, head over right at 6 pm when they open, as it can be pretty quiet and easy to get into if you don't have a reservation. Once 7 pm comes around more people will straggle in, especially on the weekends, not making it too crowded but as the night goes on may be harder to grab a seat since there are only a few tables.

We sat near the back of the restaurant and had a great view of everyone coming in, but also far enough away from the door so the winter wind didn't get us.

What also makes this space come together is the music selection, at least for that evening, that featured all old-school hip hop and r&b from the 90s and early 2000s.

The service is something to be impressed by. Not only are they attentive, but they are friendly and welcoming, discussing some of the venue's best dishes with you but also lingering to talk about the music being played or even the weather. Another reason why this space makes you feel right at home at a friend's rather than a restaurant in the city.

Everything is made to make you feel the most comfortable at Yo+Shoku, including some serious comfort food. Plus, the portions are huge and perfect for sharing. To start, we had the fried dumplings stuffed with veal and pork, aonori smetana (crème fraîche and dried seaweed), and a crispy chili garlic oil that gave these babies the perfect kick at the end of each bite. They are small and addictive and since there are so many you can easily fill up on them and not save room for anything else. Luckily for us, we did our best at only having a few so we could keep going.

We also tried the Borsch Curry Udon made with curry-infused borsch broth, sesame caramelized beef, and egg which we had as another starter, suggested by our server but could definitely be a proper main as well. It was warm and delicious, and perfect for a cold winter night in the city.

As for the mains, we tried two: udon carbonara made with salmon, mushrooms, and a cream sauce that made everything come together nicely, along with the chicken and waffle made with boneless chicken, and maple chili sauce, served over rice and a mochi waffle. The latter was probably the most surprising of all. It was unique, yes, but the chicken was so tender and juicy with a great flavor.

Sake and wine are on the menu but you can also order cocktails that come from their speakeasy-style bar next door called Paper Planes. These drinks can include their whiskey sour-esque House of the Rising Sun or the tiki cocktail called Davy Jones' Locker.

Yo+Shoku is a new spot not to miss on the Lower East Side and one we think will be here for the long run.

Yo+Shoku is located at 154 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://yoshoku.nyc/ or e-mail info@yoshoku.nyc.

Photos courtesy of SpotHopper.