Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side

Yo+Shoku

Jan. 20, 2023  
Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side

Tucked away from the bustling street on the Lower East Side, you'll find the newly opened Yo+Shoku, a cozy nook that blends traditional Yoshoku cuisine with hints of Eastern European flavors and techniques.

The new concept comes from the Russian and Ukrainian husband and wife team Ricky & Mariia Dolinsky and takes over their former restaurant, Tzarevna, a well-regarded Russian establishment here in the city.

Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side

Inside, the decor is inviting with its soft lighting and brick-lined walls with framed Japanese prints. It's colorful without being too loud, making for a comfortable stay you want to last. The space is small, which is part of its charm. It almost gives the feeling of being at a friend's apartment for a low-key dinner party you never want to end.

If you're looking to get in without a wait, head over right at 6 pm when they open, as it can be pretty quiet and easy to get into if you don't have a reservation. Once 7 pm comes around more people will straggle in, especially on the weekends, not making it too crowded but as the night goes on may be harder to grab a seat since there are only a few tables.

Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side

We sat near the back of the restaurant and had a great view of everyone coming in, but also far enough away from the door so the winter wind didn't get us.

What also makes this space come together is the music selection, at least for that evening, that featured all old-school hip hop and r&b from the 90s and early 2000s.

The service is something to be impressed by. Not only are they attentive, but they are friendly and welcoming, discussing some of the venue's best dishes with you but also lingering to talk about the music being played or even the weather. Another reason why this space makes you feel right at home at a friend's rather than a restaurant in the city.

Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side

Everything is made to make you feel the most comfortable at Yo+Shoku, including some serious comfort food. Plus, the portions are huge and perfect for sharing. To start, we had the fried dumplings stuffed with veal and pork, aonori smetana (crème fraîche and dried seaweed), and a crispy chili garlic oil that gave these babies the perfect kick at the end of each bite. They are small and addictive and since there are so many you can easily fill up on them and not save room for anything else. Luckily for us, we did our best at only having a few so we could keep going.

We also tried the Borsch Curry Udon made with curry-infused borsch broth, sesame caramelized beef, and egg which we had as another starter, suggested by our server but could definitely be a proper main as well. It was warm and delicious, and perfect for a cold winter night in the city.

Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side

As for the mains, we tried two: udon carbonara made with salmon, mushrooms, and a cream sauce that made everything come together nicely, along with the chicken and waffle made with boneless chicken, and maple chili sauce, served over rice and a mochi waffle. The latter was probably the most surprising of all. It was unique, yes, but the chicken was so tender and juicy with a great flavor.

Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side

Sake and wine are on the menu but you can also order cocktails that come from their speakeasy-style bar next door called Paper Planes. These drinks can include their whiskey sour-esque House of the Rising Sun or the tiki cocktail called Davy Jones' Locker.

Yo+Shoku is a new spot not to miss on the Lower East Side and one we think will be here for the long run.

Yo+Shoku is located at 154 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://yoshoku.nyc/ or e-mail info@yoshoku.nyc.

Photos courtesy of SpotHopper.



Executive Chef Saul Montiel of Cantina Rooftop Will Guest Star on “Hoy Dia” on Photo
Executive Chef Saul Montiel of Cantina Rooftop Will Guest Star on “Hoy Dia” on Telemundo
Starting this week, the talented Chef Montiel will be the star guest at HOY DIA on Telemundo for their live cooking segments.
THE LAMBS CLUB-Best Broadway Brunching Photo
THE LAMBS CLUB-Best Broadway Brunching
The Lambs Club has long been renowned for fine dining and their Saturday and Sunday brunch service presents a wonderful meal.
ISH The New Non-Alcoholic Wine, Spirits, & Cocktails Brand Now Available in U.S. Photo
ISH The New Non-Alcoholic Wine, Spirits, & Cocktails Brand Now Available in U.S.
Denmark-based ISH is launching its line of hand-crafted non-alcoholic beverages across the United States.
Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Cressotti -Corporate Executive Chef of THE MERMAID INN Photo
Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Cressotti -Corporate Executive Chef of THE MERMAID INN
We had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Cressotti about his background and Mermaid Inn for our “Chef Spotlight” feature.

From This Author - Carissa Chesanek

Carissa Chesanek has worked as a journalist for many years, writing for publications that include BroadwayWorldShow-Score, All About Solo, The Rumpus, Mia... (read more about this author)


Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East SideReview: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side
January 20, 2023

Tucked away from the bustling street on the Lower East Side, you'll find the newly opened Yo+Shoku, a cozy nook that blends traditional Yoshoku cuisine with hints of Eastern European flavors and techniques.
Interview: Heather Alicia Simms Chats About the Premiere of DES MOINESInterview: Heather Alicia Simms Chats About the Premiere of DES MOINES
January 5, 2023

Des Moines is the final play written by the late Denis Johnson, a legendary author, and playwright, and recently opened at Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn. We spoke with Heather Alicia Simms, who plays Mrs. Drinkwater, about what it's like to be in this show, the challenges that came up, and why it's important that this play is out right now.
Interview: Gail Tierney and Paola Sanchez Abreu Talk Sketch ComedyInterview: Gail Tierney and Paola Sanchez Abreu Talk Sketch Comedy
December 4, 2022

Gail Tierney recently produced the sketch show Nearly Dying with co-writer (and best friend) Paola Sanchez Abreu on the mainstage at Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Now, the two will be holding an hour-long sketch show in January, bringing more laughs during a much longer set.
Review: Jalao NYC Brings Elevated Dominican Cuisine to Washington HeightsReview: Jalao NYC Brings Elevated Dominican Cuisine to Washington Heights
October 26, 2022

Inside Washington Height’s brand-new Radio Hotel, you’ll find Jalao NYC, a vibrant Dominican restaurant serving traditional cuisine.
Review: POWERHOUSE at Jeffrey and Paula Gural TheatreReview: POWERHOUSE at Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre
October 12, 2022

David Harms' new play POWERHOUSE recently opened this month at Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre (part of A.R.T./New York Theatres), dissecting the gender roles in the workplace in a daring but comedic story.
share