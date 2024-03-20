Review: The Roof at PUBLIC Hotel Offers New Happy Hour With a Stellar View

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Roof at PUBLIC Hotel recently launched its brand new happy hour, giving guests deals on food and drinks while offering some of the best views of the city.

Head up to the roof — make sure you get on the right elevator with the velvet ropes — where you’ll be whisked away to an indoor bar (during the colder months) with all-around floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing New York City and all its splendor.

Once the weather heats up, you can also nab those 360-degree panoramic views and a killer sunset outside on the terrace. However, if heated igloos are your thing during the winter, the roof has those too and can fit up to ten of your friends, all with a special (non-happy hour) menu to go along with it.

The weekday happy hour is offered Monday through Friday, from 5-7 pm featuring $6 beer, $9-$10 cocktails, and $5-$12 bites. Choose from red and white wine, sparkling, or beer, along with Via Carota Bottled Cocktails. We tried the specialty cocktail made with tequila, grapefruit, soda, and lime and were not disappointed. It was light and refreshing and made us think of warmer days ahead.

As for snacks, enjoy complimentary popcorn and mixed nuts at your table while you mull over the food items that range from sliders to fries, guacamole, and chips. But the real stand out is the chicken empanadas with chili sauce that are cooked to savory perfection. The Roof at the PUBLIC also serves Magnolia cupcakes thanks to a recent partnership so be sure to leave room for one (or two) of those.

If you’re a happy hour fan (who isn’t?) you’ll also want to check out the hotel’s Cantina & Pisco Bar during the week and offered during the same time. You’ll know the space as it’s adjacent to POPULAR by Executive Chef Diego Muñoz and equally as green and lush as the restaurant itself. Choose to sit at the bar or grab a cozy table if you’re looking to lounge.

Here, you’ll sip on $14 cocktails, including the classic POPULAR Pisco Sour made with 1615 Pisco Quebranta, lime, egg white, and angostura that pairs perfectly with the Chef selected cheese board for $15.

The Roof at PUBLIC Hotel is located at 215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.publichotels.com/newyork/eat-and-drink/the-roof.

(Photos courtesy of PUBLIC Hotel and Carissa Chesanek)