WINESOCIETY for Premium Wine Ready to Enjoy

WineSociety presents a "bottle alternative" for premium wine that's ready to enjoy whenever you wish, wherever you are. Made in Napa, their balanced blends are low in sulfites, low in residual sugar, and about 90 calories or less per serving. Each 500 ml can equals approximately four 4-ounce pours.

WineSociety selections include TEMPT, a Syrah blend with notes of dark cherry, ripe plum and cedar spice; FATE, a Chardonnay blend featuring peach, Bosch pear and fresh citrus; and CHANCE, a rose blend of Zinfandel, Syrah and Barbera with white peach and raspberry notes. Take it from the experts. WineSociety's TEMPT varietal has earned 94 points at the International Wine and Spirits Competition.

Find out the many reasons why people love the canned wines by WineSociety. The wines are presented at a lower cost, they are infinitely recyclable, there is a reduced risk of breakage, no corkscrew is needed, and there's no cork taint. Our readers will especially like the lightweight attractive cans that can go anywhere and fit easily in your cooler.

WineSociety is a great lifestyle choice for wine lovers. The wines are available in retail stores and they also have a wine club you can join for quarterly deliveries. Visit: https://winesociety.com/. The web site also features recipes for delightful food and drinks at https://winesociety.com/blogs/recipes. Follow them on Instagram @winesocietylife and use #winesociety.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WineSociety