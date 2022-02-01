WHISKEYSMITH Recipes for Super Bowl Parties and Winter Sips

Now that the playoffs are over and we look forward to the match up between the L.A Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, it's time to plan your Super Bowl Sunday. While the notorious game is best known for its iconic commercials, unlimited amounts of finger food, and festive watch parties, every get-together needs delicious cocktails to elevate the celebration. If you're looking to mix a drink that is sure to delight guests, look no further than the four creative recipes we have courtesy of Whiskeysmith Flavored Whiskey.

Whiskeysmith has created a range of unique flavors, all made with real American whiskey, allowing you to create flavorful cocktails that everyone will remember no matter the result of the game. Whether hosting a large party or keeping it small this year, Whiskeysmith makes it easy thanks to their "more flavor, less labor" concept, with each flavor acting as a cocktail in a bottle while also adding incredible depth of flavor to any cocktail creation. Purchase Whiskeysmith selections to add to your home bar and get ready for the big game. And keep these recipes handy for all your imbibing.

Cinnamon Toast Shooter

INGREDIENTS:

1 Part Whiskeysmith Salted Caramel

1 Part Nooku Bourbon Cream (or bourbon cream of your choice)

1 Part Cinnamon Flavored Liquour

Method: Rim a shot glass with cinnamon sugar. Add all ingredients and enjoy!

Beyond the Clouds

Ingredients:

1 oz. Whiskeysmith Blood Orange

1 oz. Mezcal

0.5 oz. Lemon

Barspoon (1/8 oz) Bourbon Barrel

Aged Maple Syrup (Regular Maple Syrup works too!)

1 Dash Cardamom Bitters

1 Heaping tsp. Greek Yogurt

Garnish: Dehydrated Blood Orange Wheel

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds.

Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a dehydrated blood orange wheel.

Mama Loves Me Best - a Smoked Colada Highball

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Whiskeysmith Pineapple

0.5 oz. Coconut Rum

0.25 oz. Mezcal

0.75 oz. Fresh Blood Orange Juice

0.5 oz. Lime Juice

Ginger ale to top

Garnish: dried pineapple, pineapple spear, blood orange

Method: Combine all ingredients in a highball glass. Stir, add ice and top off with a quality ginger ale.

Garnish with dried pineapple, pineapple spear and blood orange slice.



Baebreeze

Ingredients:

1 oz. Whiskeysmith Coconut Whiskey

1 oz. Raspberry Syrup

0.5 oz. Lemon Juice

0.5 oz. Passionfruit & Honey Syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds and strain into a cocktail glass with ice. Garnish with fresh fruit.

Cheers to the Super Bowl and all your partying!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Whiskeysmith