Visit TWIN STAR ORCHARDS in New Paltz-The Home of Brooklyn Cider House

We highly recommend a visit to Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, New York. It's the home of Brooklyn Cider House and their selection of award-winning ciders. The bucolic setting in the heart of the Hudson Valley with their sprawling orchards is unparalleled. Guests have the opportunity to have a tasting of extraordinary ciders made right on premises, shop, and relax over a delightful meal in their picnic grove. Make it part of your Upstate New York getaway or plan the ideal day trip. Twin Star Orchards is a pleasant 90-minute drive from NYC.

Peter Yi, Founder and Cidermaker, has an impressive background in the wine industry. Peter uses his knowledge as an experienced "taster" to craft ciders that can be beautifully paired with foods, just as you would wines. They are also wonderful summer sips. All of Brooklyn Cider House ciders are made from freshly harvested apples, fermented in stainless steel tanks, and aged between two to eighteen months. The range of tastes and styles of is remarkable. Signature ciders include Raw, Half Sour, Bone Dry, and Kinda Dry.

Brooklyn Cider House also has new limited release ciders. Two Terroirs cider is the result of a collaboration between Peter Yi and Indian Ladder Farms. It is a dry sparkling natural cider made with heirloom cider apples. Brooklyn Cider House's own new Little Wild is a wild-fermented cider that is aged on the lees for 6-8 months and blended with fresh-pressed cider. Eternal Autumn is a small batch cider that aged on lees for 6 months. Three of Life is a complex pet-nat or naturally sparkling cider made from the first harvest of Twin Star Orchards' baby cider apple trees that were planted seven years ago.

All of the Brooklyn Cider House selections are available for tasting, drinking on site, and to go. After experiencing them, you will have a very different view of the versatility of cider and their delightful taste profiles. You will also like the bottling and labeling of the ciders, making them great for gifting.

Heading to Twin Star Orchards on the weekend? Relish signature wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, craft burgers and their natural hard ciders at picnic tables by the venue's scenic pond. You can also bring chairs and blankets to picnic in the orchard. The 210-acre is very family friendly and dog friendly. On Fridays and Saturdays, there is live music, usually from 4:00 to 7:00 pm when talented local bands perform on the outdoor stage.

Twin Star Orchards has recently announced their "Paella & Sangria Party" on Sunday, August 15th at 1 pm. The party will feature a menu that includes Seafood Paella with shrimp, mussels, calamari, chicken, chorizo ($18) and Homemade Sangria ($10). Plan an autumn excursion too. A highlight for friends and families is apple picking in the fall.

After just one visit to Twin Star Orchards, you will return whenever you are in the New Paltz and greater Poughkeepsie areas. For more information on their special event such as weekend music and the Paella & Sangria Party, visit their events page.

Twin Star Orchards has special summer hours: Fridays 12pm-8pm; Saturday 11am-8pm; Sunday 11am-7pm. It is located at 155 N Ohioville Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561. Visit www.twinstarorchards.com or call 845.633.8657. Follow them on Instagram @twinstarorchards .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Twin Star Orchards and photos by Lily Brown/MST Creative PR