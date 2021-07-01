Virginia Artist Wins 2021 GEORGES DUBOEUF BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Artist Label Competition

Editor's Note: We look forward to the release of the Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau 2021 on "Beaujolais Day," November 18th. Bottles will have the beautiful label designed by Felice Kite.

The winner of Georges Duboeuf's highly-anticipated, yearly competition for the best original artwork has recently been announced: Felice Kite, of Woodbridge, VA, was chosen by popular vote. Felice will receive a cash grant and the honor of having her work grace the labels of over one million bottles of Georges Duboeuf's 2021 Beaujolais Nouveau wines. Per French law and tradition, the annual release of the new vintage will be on the third Thursday of November-this year, November 18, 2021.

"I entered the contest the previous year and was thrilled to be chosen as a finalist," recalled Felice. "As an artist, I create art to portray emotions through color, and I felt like this was the perfect opportunity to do what I love best. I am extremely grateful to be chosen as the 2021 Georges Duboeuf Artist Label Contest winner!"

Felice's winning painting, For the Love of Flowers, evokes playful hues of pink, yellow and green that convey an attitude of celebration. It also serves as a reflection of the freshness and vibrancy found in the juice of the harvest. "My wish," she explained, "is that my artwork will bring people happiness, hope, and love."

"Our family has truly enjoyed giving independent artists a platform on which to display their incredible talents," commented Franck Duboeuf, CEO of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf. "We are pleased that people have been so invested in the contest process, not only entering year after year, but participating in the voting and supporting the community as a whole."

The annual Georges Duboeuf Artist Label Competition has grown over the past few years to support emerging artists across the country. Now in its fifth year, the online contest received nearly 1,000 entries from emerging artists and over 8,000 votes from art lovers across the country.

Entries were submitted online via the competition's website. A final group of 15 were selected by a combination of public vote and input from a panel of winery representatives and art experts. The finalists were announced on April 21, followed by a two-week period of public voting via the website and social media platforms. Participating artists were invited to share their submissions on their own accounts, to encourage support from fellow artists, friends and family.

"We are continually amazed by the enthusiasm that we receive from the art community for the label competition each year," said Dennis Kreps, co-owner with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, of Quintessential, the exclusive importer of the Les Vins Georges Duboeuf in the US. "And we are honored to continue to be able to engage with, and give back to such a wonderful group of wine and art lovers."

About Les Vins Georges Duboeuf:

Georges Duboeuf is a premium producer of award-winning French wines from the Beaujolais and Mâconnais regions of Burgundy and the South of France. His legendary palate, his ability to spot great wine and his enthusiasm made him a celebrated figure in the wine industry.

The company that he founded, Les Vins Georges Duboeuf, brings to market wines renowned for their quality and value. They work closely with hundreds of small family wine growers to procure the highest quality fruit throughout the region, as well as export many small Chateau and Estate-produced wines that would otherwise not be able to brings their wines to the US.

Georges' son, CEO Franck Duboeuf, has taken on the tradition of leading the family winery and company, helping to navigate Les Vins Georges Duboeuf through the world's wine markets as they continue to thrive in the 21st Century. Les Vins Georges Duboeuf is imported by Quintessential Wines, based in Napa, California.

About Quintessential Wines:

Recently named "Importer of the Year" in the 2020 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. Since 2002, father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps have dedicated their company to representing multi-generational, family-owned producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines.

These producers, and others that have recently joined from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf