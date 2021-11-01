VILLA MARIA Announces the Re-launch of Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc

Villa Maria, the renowned New Zealand wine producer, shares the legacy of its elegant, approachable wines with U.S. consumers with the relaunch of its Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc. One of the country's most iconic and historic wine brands and a pioneer of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Villa Maria has perfected an effortless wine style with the expressive, fruit-forward Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc that is ready to drink on any occasion.

Villa Maria's Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc has garnered worldwide popularity, offering U.S. consumers the opportunity to experience the fun, carefree spirit of New Zealand in a bottle. This terroir-driven wine from Villa Maria's Marlborough region showcases the estate's dedication to passionately-crafted quality without compromise.

The Villa Maria Private Bin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2020 showcases the youthful, fresh and vibrant characteristics of Marlborough. Initially, the cool climate Awatere aromas jump out of the glass, such as lemongrass, jalapeño peppers, and fresh herbs. In contrast, the Wairau Valley has warmer summer months, influencing vineyards to produce an aromatic Sauvignon Blanc with ripe citrus and tropical fruit flavors. Create the perfect moment by enjoying this world-famous Sauvignon Blanc the Kiwi way by pairing it with oysters or grilled seafood for a light, refreshing dinner, or share a glass with friends while relaxing by the fire.

The wine has a suggested retail price of $16

More information about Villa Maria and to learn about their other wines, please visit https://www.villamaria.co.nz/.

