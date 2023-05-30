US TAPAS WEEK 6/11 to 6/18 – Experience Spain in NYC

US Tapas Week: New York is coming up soon. Coinciding with World Tapas Day on June 16, this weeklong event is set to kick off on Sunday, June 11 and will continue through Sunday, June 18, giving New Yorkers the opportunity to indulge in specially priced prix-fixe tapas menus crafted by over 10 of New York's top Spanish chefs. 

Explore Spain’s most treasured culinary tradition. During NYC Tapas Week, including the World Tapas Day on 6/16, more than 10 participating restaurants will offer a prix-fixe tasting menu showcasing several iterations of traditional Spanish tapas. Guests can expect to savor authentic flavors from each corner of the country while celebrating the diverse culinary regions of Spain in the city that never sleeps. 

"We are thrilled to bring US Tapas Week back to the Big Apple, a city known best for its vibrant cultural scene and culinary diversity. This event offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of Spanish cuisine and our shared passion for food, culture and community," says Javier Moreno, general coordinator at Spain Fresh, an organization that curates and produces various cultural events that highlight the rich heritage, traditions and contemporary creative endeavors of Spain. 

Experience small plates with big flavors! NYC Tapas Week invites guests to savor a vibrant fusion of Spanish flavors hailing from the top Spanish restaurants in the five boroughs. Guests can expect an unforgettable culinary event that celebrates the essence of Spanish cuisine – whether you're a seasoned tapas connoisseur or new to this rich culinary tradition, NYC Tapas Week promises a toothsome adventure for all. 

Participating restaurants include: Mercado Little Spain, El Born, Despaña, La Nacional, Tomiño, Pil Pil, Oliva, La Mancha, Huertas, Salinas, Lamano, MyMoon and more to be announced! From the Basque region’s beloved tarta de queso to melt-in-your-mouth croquetas de jamón, NYC Tapas Week ensures a groundbreaking feast for the senses, offering an innovative take on Spanish classics served with New York City flair. 

For more information on US Tapas Week including a full list of participating restaurants and menus, please visit www.ustapasweek.com. 

Photo Credit: Photo by Alex Cohen – Mercado Little Spain



