UNIVERSAL YUMS Treat Boxes- A Great Easter Holiday Gift

The Easter holiday is coming up very soon and many of our readers may be wondering how to send a unique gift to a friend or family member while carefully observing social distancing and self-quarantine standards during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The globally sourced subscription treat box, Universal Yums is a unique, fun, and tasty solution. Their April Yum Box is curated from Scandinavia.

Universal Yums is a great choice for those who don't have the chance to put together an Easter basket. It's also for people who are looking for engaging activities to share with their family or virtually with friends and relatives.

Universal Yums' Co-Founders, Monique Bernstein and Eli Zauner believe in the transformative power of food and the universal connection created by flavor. "Yum" is a language everyone speaks, and the couple believes that it can be a stepping-stone towards exploring different cultures.

Each box is an adventure for the taste buds from countries like France, Thailand, Brazil and more. Included in each box are sweet and salty snacks that are specially sourced from a different country every month. There's are also twelve page plus booklets in each order that guide your tasting experience with trivia, recipes, and other surprises.

The sizes and prices are as follows:

-Yum Box: For as low as $13.75 per box you'll receive 6+ unique snacks in every box, a 12-page booklet with trivia & games and free shipping! (In the USA only).

-Yum Yum Box: For as low as $22.92 per box you'll receive 12+ unique snacks in every box, a 16-page booklet with trivia & games, added bonus content including recipes, trivia and much more as well as free shipping!(In the USA only)

-Super Yum Box: For as low as $35.75 per box you'll receive 20+ unique snacks in every box, a 20-page booklet with trivia & games, added bonus content including recipes, trivia and much more as well as free shipping! (In the USA only)

Ordering is simple. There are several ways to enjoy Universal Yums. Subscriptions can be for a full year or month to month. Gifting is available for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months. All gift subscriptions come with a free gift note in the first box that gives senders an opportunity to write a personalized message to the recipient. Gift subscription purchases cancel automatically at the end of the gift length. For more information and to make an order, please visit: https://www.universalyums.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Universal Yums





Related Articles