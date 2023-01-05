Think VALENTINE'S DAY Gifting-It's Not Too Early!

Now that the busy holiday season is behind us, you may like to get ahead of Valentine's Day with gift options for yourself, your partner, beloved family members, or your besties.

Here are some of our favorite food and beverage Valentine's Day gifts, since nothing says "I love you" like an automatic supply of your partner's favorite coffee, a limited-edition candle for your best friend or some delectable Mochidoki.

Mochidoki's Hosting Gift Set ($140)

Serve up something sweet this Valentine's Day with Mochidoki's Hosting Gift Set. Perfect for a date night or Galentine's celebration, the set comes with Mochidoki's eight best-selling flavors, including Vanilla Chip, Cake Batter, Matcha, Black Sesame, and more. In addition to the mochi ice cream, the set features four wooden plates, bamboo serving tongs, and tea towels for a one-stop-shop celebration! Mochidoki also offers individual flavors (like Chocolate, Espresso, Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut, Strawberry, and Vegan Mango) in 4-piece and 24-piece boxes, so you can gift something a bit more special than the typical box of chocolates this year. Plus, shipping is free to most US states.

W&P's Hill House Home Insulated Set ($90)

Friends and partners alike will love W&P's new collaboration with Hill House Home. The limited edition collection features Hill House's iconic trellis print on W&P's ultra-functional Insulated Bottle and Tumbler, which keep beverages hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. Perfect for when she's on the go, your gift will remind her of you with every sip she takes.

Umamicart x Emme Cut Fruit is My Love Language Natural Soy Candle ($35)

Say "I love you" this Valentine's Day with this limited-edition candle, launching 1/24. There's no better way to express your love than with cut fruit, Asia's universal love language. A perfectly balanced scent of fresh, juicy lychee, golden pears, apples, and dates, this candle will fill your home with slices of love and feelings of romance. Available for nationwide shipping on https://umamicart.com/

Gift Partners Coffee to your partner with a Personalized Coffee Subscription (starting at $15/month)

Fill their cup with love (and coffee) every morning with Partners Coffee's premium subscription program (starting at $15/month). All subscriptions are tailored and customizable, based on choice brew method, individual taste preferences, and frequency of delivery, so you can customize a subscription based on your loved one's coffee love language. Available for nationwide shipping on www.partnerscoffee.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Umamicart