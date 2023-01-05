Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Think VALENTINE'S DAY Gifting-It's Not Too Early!

Think VALENTINE’S DAY Gifting

Jan. 05, 2023  
Think VALENTINE'S DAY Gifting-It's Not Too Early!

Now that the busy holiday season is behind us, you may like to get ahead of Valentine's Day with gift options for yourself, your partner, beloved family members, or your besties.

Here are some of our favorite food and beverage Valentine's Day gifts, since nothing says "I love you" like an automatic supply of your partner's favorite coffee, a limited-edition candle for your best friend or some delectable Mochidoki.

Mochidoki's Hosting Gift Set ($140)

Serve up something sweet this Valentine's Day with Mochidoki's Hosting Gift Set. Perfect for a date night or Galentine's celebration, the set comes with Mochidoki's eight best-selling flavors, including Vanilla Chip, Cake Batter, Matcha, Black Sesame, and more. In addition to the mochi ice cream, the set features four wooden plates, bamboo serving tongs, and tea towels for a one-stop-shop celebration! Mochidoki also offers individual flavors (like Chocolate, Espresso, Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut, Strawberry, and Vegan Mango) in 4-piece and 24-piece boxes, so you can gift something a bit more special than the typical box of chocolates this year. Plus, shipping is free to most US states.

W&P's Hill House Home Insulated Set ($90)

Friends and partners alike will love W&P's new collaboration with Hill House Home. The limited edition collection features Hill House's iconic trellis print on W&P's ultra-functional Insulated Bottle and Tumbler, which keep beverages hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. Perfect for when she's on the go, your gift will remind her of you with every sip she takes.

Umamicart x Emme Cut Fruit is My Love Language Natural Soy Candle ($35)

Say "I love you" this Valentine's Day with this limited-edition candle, launching 1/24. There's no better way to express your love than with cut fruit, Asia's universal love language. A perfectly balanced scent of fresh, juicy lychee, golden pears, apples, and dates, this candle will fill your home with slices of love and feelings of romance. Available for nationwide shipping on https://umamicart.com/

Gift Partners Coffee to your partner with a Personalized Coffee Subscription (starting at $15/month)

Fill their cup with love (and coffee) every morning with Partners Coffee's premium subscription program (starting at $15/month). All subscriptions are tailored and customizable, based on choice brew method, individual taste preferences, and frequency of delivery, so you can customize a subscription based on your loved one's coffee love language. Available for nationwide shipping on www.partnerscoffee.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Umamicart



CHAMBORD and “Emily in Paris” are Perfect Together Photo
CHAMBORD and “Emily in Paris” are Perfect Together
The Kir Royale was the drink of the season, and it’s as chic as it is easy to make. Pour a glass of your favorite bubbly and top with Chambord.
SWEETBRIAR at Park South Hotel Presents Lounge Takeover with Don Julio Tequila on 1/3 Photo
SWEETBRIAR at Park South Hotel Presents Lounge Takeover with Don Julio Tequila on 1/3
Available to the public, an official Industry Lounge Takeover event will take place at the restaurant next Tuesday, January 3rd from 5:30 pm – 7 pm with complimentary drinks and pizza for the first hour.
Ring in 2023 at Top Spots in NYC Photo
Ring in 2023 at Top Spots in NYC
There are plenty of restaurants and clubs readying celebrations especially for you. It’s not too late to make plans. Check out these 23 destinations to ring in 2023 and Happy New Year to all!
Review: TINO’S ARTISAN PIZZA CO. in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC Photo
Review: TINO’S ARTISAN PIZZA CO. in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC
We are delighted to let our readers know about Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co.’s newest location is in the heart of Chelsea at 12 West 18th Street. 

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Interview: Director, Rose Riccardi of POPCORN FALLS at NJ Rep 1/12 to 2/12Interview: Director, Rose Riccardi of POPCORN FALLS at NJ Rep 1/12 to 2/12
January 4, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Popcorn Falls director, Rose Riccardi about her career and the upcoming show at New Jersey Repertory Company.
CHAMBORD and “Emily in Paris” are Perfect TogetherCHAMBORD and “Emily in Paris” are Perfect Together
January 4, 2023

The Kir Royale was the drink of the season, and it’s as chic as it is easy to make. Pour a glass of your favorite bubbly and top with Chambord.
Review: TINO'S ARTISAN PIZZA CO. in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC-Delectable Italian Food in a Welcoming VenueReview: TINO'S ARTISAN PIZZA CO. in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC-Delectable Italian Food in a Welcoming Venue
January 3, 2023

We are delighted to let our readers know about Tino’s Artisan Pizza Co.’s newest location is in the heart of Chelsea at 12 West 18th Street. 
SWEETBRIAR at Park South Hotel Presents Lounge Takeover with Don Julio Tequila on 1/3SWEETBRIAR at Park South Hotel Presents Lounge Takeover with Don Julio Tequila on 1/3
January 1, 2023

Available to the public, an official Industry Lounge Takeover event will take place at the restaurant next Tuesday, January 3rd from 5:30 pm – 7 pm with complimentary drinks and pizza for the first hour.
A Standing Ovation for NEW JERSEY ENTERTAINMENT in 2022A Standing Ovation for NEW JERSEY ENTERTAINMENT in 2022
December 30, 2022

New Jersey had a great year of entertainment in 2022.  Patrons attended productions throughout the Garden State to enjoy a wide range of entertainment. 
share