The Nordstrom NYC Flagship Debuts “The Summer Terrace @ Nordstrom”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now, through September, the Nordstrom NYC Flagship store will be inviting guests to take an outdoor intermission between shopping at newly unveiled The Summer Terrace @ Nordstrom, a redesigned space that takes cues from Aperol and Miraval rosé. Nestled on the fifth floor, this limited time outdoor pop-up at Bistro Verde will transport guests into an idyllic European retreat all summer long.

The Summer Terrace @ Nordstrom features 48 seats and additional lounge seating, a hidden gem in Columbus Circle, complete with a bocce ball court and specialty cocktail and culinary offerings, including a dedicated spritz menu and frozé, along with small bites such as Polenta fries, Crisp Calamari and Heirloom Tomatoes with Burrata.

“Miraval is honored to join Aperol this year at The Summer Terrace @ Nordstrom, bringing together three iconic lifestyle brands. Miraval embodies the sophistication and elegance of Provence, and visiting The Summer Terrace this season is a truly authentic and stylish way to evoke the spirit of our home in the French Riviera and for guests to discover the story of our rosé,” stated Matthieu Perrin, of Famille Perrin, 5th generation winemaking family for Miraval.

Our readers will like to know about "Summer “FRY”days." Throughout the Summer customers who order a bottle of rose will get a complimentary plate of fries.

Bistro Verde is a signature concept for Nordstrom, and offers quality ingredients and classic fare, along with handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine, representing value and excellence in every dish. The restaurant is open daily Monday - Saturday 11am - 8pm and on Sunday from 11am – 6:30pm. For reservations, please visit Open Table or call (212) 295-2187; for more information and news about unique upcoming events, please visit the Nordstrom NYC Flagship website.

Photo Credit: Brian Bills

Comments