The Macallan Introduces TIME : SPACE Collection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of their 200 year anniversary and the new release of the TIME : SPACE Collection, The Macallan is offering local NYC residents (21+) an unforgettable journey that celebrates the brand’s past, present, and future.

HERE. For $75 per person, you can secure a reservation to the TIME : SPACE Experience from October 9th–October 12th in by visiting the link

.

Here’s why our readers will love it:

-Exclusive Access to Limited-Edition Whisky: Guests who reserve a ticket to this event experience will be among the first to be invited to purchase The Macallan’s limited-edition whisky: TIME : SPACE Mastery (SRP: $1,400).

-A Purpose-Driven Celebration: As part of The Macallan’s commitment to protecting nature for over 200 years, the proceeds of each ticket purchase will be donated to the Natural Areas Conservancy As part of The Macallan’s commitment to protecting nature for over 200 years, the proceeds of each ticket purchase will be donated to the . This partnership will ensure New York's natural areas are supported and accessible to be enjoyed by the community, because the best way to protect nature for another 200 years is to help people enjoy it more today.

-Craft Cocktails: Guests will be able to sip on custom creations by Dante NYC, setting the perfect stage for this one-of-a-kind evening.

HERE. For more information on The Macallan TIME ; SPACE Collection, please visit

Photo Credit: The Macallan

Comments