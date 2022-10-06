TailGate Brooklyn Outdoor Sports Bar and Upcoming Events
TailGate Brooklyn Outdoor Sports Bar
Located in the heart of Williamsburg, TailGate Brooklyn is an outdoor sports bar created for NY sports enthusiasts to watch their favorite teams in a laid-back al fresco environment. The venue's 24,000 square foot adult playground features buzz-worthy beverages, food trucks, lawn games, and more. With 20+ TVs, various seating sections, including picnic tables, and private heated cabanas, TailGate is the perfect place to sit back and root for your team on game day.
TailGate Brooklyn Beer
-Brewed Location: Flagship Brewing Co. | 40 Minthorne St, Staten Island, NY 10301
-Alcohol Percentage: 4.5%
-Beer Flavors: Pilsner
-Location Sold: TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar | 85 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
-Quantity Available: Single - 1 12oz can, Bucket - 6 12oz cans, Cooler - 24 12oz cans
Breast Cancer Awareness Month at TailGate: During the month of October, TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar will donate $2 to Pink Aid with every purchase of a Pink Skinny Ribbon.
Halloween Weekend: Even though Halloween is on a Monday this year, TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar will be celebrating all weekend long with purple-dyed Margaritas.
-Thursday, October 27th - During the Bucs vs Ravens game, guests can enter to win 2 New York Jets tickets with every purchase of a Modelo or Corona
-Saturday, October 29th - Costume contest where the winner receives a cooler of Tailgate beer
-Monday, October 31st - $3 beer or shot if you are wearing a costume
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup at TailGate: Starting Friday, November 18th, TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar will be showing every 2022 FIFA World Cup game.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of TailGate Brooklyn