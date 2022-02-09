Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER Helps You Tell Your Ex Your Feelings This Valentine's Day

pixeltracker

TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER

Feb. 9, 2022  
TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER Helps You Tell Your Ex Your Feelings This Valentine's Day

Here's some fun news from Topo Chico Hard Seltzer for those feeling a little prickly on Valentine's Day. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will help you tell your ex how you really feel by sending a cactus to their door for the cheeky price of $2.14 (plus shipping) now through Valentine's Day.

Here's all you have to do? Visit: prickly.topochicohardseltzerusa.com and fill out the appropriate info and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will handle the delivery. Those who send a cactus will get discounted Topo Chico Hard Seltzer* for participating in fun.

Cheers to that and to you enjoying the holiday with or without your spiky ex-S.O.

*Available now through 11:59pm PST on February 14, 2022*

*50% off a 12-pack of Topo Chico™ Hard Seltzer after rebate* in participating states. Rules for redemption to be found here.*

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Topo Chico


Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson

From This Author Marina Kennedy