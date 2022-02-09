TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER Helps You Tell Your Ex Your Feelings This Valentine's Day

Here's some fun news from Topo Chico Hard Seltzer for those feeling a little prickly on Valentine's Day. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will help you tell your ex how you really feel by sending a cactus to their door for the cheeky price of $2.14 (plus shipping) now through Valentine's Day.

Here's all you have to do? Visit: prickly.topochicohardseltzerusa.com and fill out the appropriate info and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will handle the delivery. Those who send a cactus will get discounted Topo Chico Hard Seltzer* for participating in fun.

Cheers to that and to you enjoying the holiday with or without your spiky ex-S.O.

*Available now through 11:59pm PST on February 14, 2022*

*50% off a 12-pack of Topo Chico™ Hard Seltzer after rebate* in participating states. Rules for redemption to be found here.*

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Topo Chico