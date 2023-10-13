TOM'S PERFECT 10 GRANOLA BOWL DOUGHNUT at The Doughnut Project

Tom’s Perfect 10– the cult-favorite granola brand founded by former advertising executive and lifelong granola connoisseur, Tom Bannister, and husband of Instagram influencer Eva Chen – is collaborating with The Doughnut Project, the female led, hand-crafted, small-batch doughnut shop in the West Village for an exclusive fall themed doughnut. 

Available through 10/15, the Tom’s Perfect 10 Granola Bowl Doughnut is inspired by a yogurt bowl, featuring a vanilla glazed doughnut with a crumble of Tom’s monthly flavor: Apple Cinnamon Doughnut – which features nutmeg, golden raisins, cinnamon encrusted apples and streusel crunch – filled with yogurt pastry cream and an apple cider jelly filling, and topped with an apple compote. 

The doughnut will be sold for $6.25 at The Doughnut Project shop at 10 Morton Street for pre-order or walk-in pick up, as well as delivery via UberEats and GrubHub. 

Tom’s Perfect 10 launches limited granola flavors monthly and customers are provided with a scorecard to rate each flavor. Once one achieves “perfect 10” status, it is added to the always available product line up, alongside his Classic and Ginger Zing flavors. This collaboration is the latest example of Tom’s mission to showcase that granola can move beyond the breakfast table and can be enjoyed from morning until midnight.

Photo Credit: Provided by Tom Bannister and The Doughnut Project 



